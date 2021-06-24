Hong Kong readers clash to preserve Apple Daily legacy

HONG KONG readers lined up in the rain to buy copies of the final edition of Apple Dailys. They rushed to archive her articles online before her website went blank. Other local news outlets plastered their home pages with reports of publication destruction, even when editors questioned where the new boundaries were coming from.

Hours after Apple Daily, one of Hong Kong’s most widely read and independent media outlets, was forced to shut down amid growing government pressure, many in the city were trying to preserve those parts of its heritage. The newspaper published its latest edition Thursday after a raid on its newsroom, the arrest of its top editors and the freezing of its bank accounts made it the biggest victim yet in an aggressive campaign by Beijing against the Hong Kong news media once lira.

As the newspaper lay its latest publication, hundreds of supporters gathered outside its headquarters in the rain, shaking cell phone lights and cheering Apple Daily Support to the end!

From a balcony, newspaper workers shine their lights, shouting: Thank you for your support! Someone inside the newsroom posted a defiant message in black and white saying: You can not kill us all.