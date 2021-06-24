International
Hong Kong readers clash to preserve Apple Daily legacy
HONG KONG readers lined up in the rain to buy copies of the final edition of Apple Dailys. They rushed to archive her articles online before her website went blank. Other local news outlets plastered their home pages with reports of publication destruction, even when editors questioned where the new boundaries were coming from.
Hours after Apple Daily, one of Hong Kong’s most widely read and independent media outlets, was forced to shut down amid growing government pressure, many in the city were trying to preserve those parts of its heritage. The newspaper published its latest edition Thursday after a raid on its newsroom, the arrest of its top editors and the freezing of its bank accounts made it the biggest victim yet in an aggressive campaign by Beijing against the Hong Kong news media once lira.
As the newspaper lay its latest publication, hundreds of supporters gathered outside its headquarters in the rain, shaking cell phone lights and cheering Apple Daily Support to the end!
From a balcony, newspaper workers shine their lights, shouting: Thank you for your support! Someone inside the newsroom posted a defiant message in black and white saying: You can not kill us all.
The newspaper said it printed one million copies of the Thursday edition, about 10 times more than the regular daily circulation, but even that did not seem to be enough to meet demand, and many stores were sold. For many, the rampant, often sensational, pro-democracy publication now stood for more than just a newspaper: It was a symbol of lost civil liberties as Beijing tightened its grip on the city.
I’m waiting for the memories, said Jimmy Chan, who runs a liquor store in Hong Kong ‘s Kennedy Town neighborhood, as he stood in a fast – growing line at a newsstand that had just received more copies of the newspaper. It’s all about the memories of the freedom we had to say things in Hong Kong.
On Twitter and Lihkg, a social media platform popularized by city activists, readers staged efforts to preserve digital newspaper coverage data. Some create spreadsheets to identify items that would support the Wayback Machine, an online archive. Others took screenshots of stories that had special meaning to them. Academics tried to keep copies for research.
This is a newspaper with 26 years of history. That’s a lot of memories, a lot of stories about Hong Kong, said Fu King-wa, an associate professor in journalism school at the University of Hong Kong. He downloaded videos of anti-government protests that had rocked Hong Kong in 2019 from news pages on the Facebook search page. But he was able to save only a fraction of what he intended to keep before they disappeared.
The final print edition of the Apple Dailys reads like a colorful time machine, intertwined with farewell messages to its readers. Hong Kongers Make a Painted Farewell to the Rain, read the headline on the front page of the newspapers. Archival photos of Hong Kong mass protests filled its pages, as well as examples of award-winning coverage of human rights issues.
The newspaper also reported at the trial of Tong Ying-kit, the first person to be tried under national security law, which took place on Wednesday. Hours before the Apple Dailys website went dark, it kept a new investigative report on Hong Kong companies that had continued to invest in Myanmar following the February coup.
Now, the newspaper’s social media pages are empty and its main page is redirected to a new page, farewell.appledaily.com, telling subscribers that online content will no longer be accessible. Thanks for supporting Apple Daily, she says.
The closure of the newspapers was visibly covered by the news media with different lines. Told Stand News, an online pro-democracy news media almost five hours of live footage from inside and outside the Apple Daily newsroom last night. On Thursday morning, she posted one 14 minute video who were followed by three editors and a photographer in the last two days before the newspaper closed. Journalists pointed out the challenges of covering the arrests and court hearings of their colleagues.
The South China Morning Post, the largest English-language newspaper in Hong Kong, offered a mixed assessment of Apple Dailys legacy. To her fans, he was a defender of liberties, said. To her enemies, he was a polluter of national sovereignty.
Authorities have charged the newspaper’s founder, Jimmy Lai, and its top executives, with coverage that posed a threat to national security, while denying the investigation would harm press freedom in the city. But Wen Wei Po, a Chinese government-controlled newspaper, was clearer about Beijing’s intentions, celebrating the destruction of Apple Dailys and calling it a warning to the rest of the media.
It’s good for Hong Kong that the Apple Daily came to a dead end and is the beginning of cleaning up the Hong Kong media ecology, the newspaper said in an editorial.
The Apple Dailys self-inflicted self-inflicted lesson is profound, he added. All media in Hong Kong need to think about their responsibility, mission, ethics and bottom line.
In city newsrooms, journalists worried if other publications might be further targeted. A number of smaller online media outlets such as Stand News, Hong Kong Citizen News and the Hong Kong Free Press have voiced pro-democracy movements surrounded by cities and pursued investigations exposing government failures.
Some assumed that all news units in the city, no matter how persistent or lenient, were in danger of being censored under national security law because of its wide scope. The law gives Beijing broad powers to crack down on a variety of vaguely defined crimes such as separatism and subversion. On Wednesday, police also arrested a columnist at Apple Daily as part of the newspaper investigation.
You know there is a red line, but at the same time you do not know what that line really is, said Daisy Li, editor-in-chief of Citizen News. Mrs. Lee had worked for Apple Daily for 18 years before starting Citizen News with other veteran journalists in 2017.
She noted recent remarks by a pro-Beijing politician, Stanley Ng, who criticized HK01 and Cable TV, the two main news outlets, as anti-government. The power and achievement of laws lie in its ambiguities, she noted.
So we do what we have done in the past. We were doing journalistic work, she said. The consequence of this work may cause dissatisfaction of the government, but it is journalistic work.
The forced closure of Apple Dailys is likely to deepen a chill that had already settled over parts of the city media. Anti-government newspapers and confrontational behavior provided a kind of protection for the media that was less aggressive, said Ivan Choy, a professor of political science at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.
Some media that occupy a central position will now become the more open ones, he said. They will worry and have to do self-censorship to not follow the fate of Apple Daily.
Although the prospects for media freedom in the city looked bleak, some reporters said they had to be patient.
It’s grim, but either give up, or do what you can, Choy Yuk-ling, a prominent investigative journalist who was recently convicted of making false statements to obtain public data for a news report that was critical of the police. Free speech does not fall from the sky. We took it for granted, but what we can do now is fight for that space under restrictions.
