Neighbor slices tree in half in dispute over noisy bird song

What would push a person to cut his neighbors’ tree in half to prevent even a single leaf from hanging over his path?

This question has puzzled social media users since a photo of a 16-foot-tall fir tree with half of its neatly shaved leaf was posted online.

The answer, according to the family who prayed that the tree be left alone, is a small year-long dispute over the song of the birds.

Bharat Mistry, 56, said his neighbors Graham and Irene Lee, both in their 70s, called the tree surgeons after complaining that the birds nesting in the trees were too noisy and making a mess in the car. Theirs.

Mr Mistry added that the tree, which had stood for 25 years without incident in their quiet tower in Waterthorpe, Sheffield, has now become something of a tourist attraction as well as a viral meme.

Wed is shortened [it] in a ball shape by agreement with the neighbor and he has been good for that. But recently there have been birds in the trees, which you would expect at this time of year, Mr Mistry said.

He started by placing black spears falling on the trees to stop the birds sitting there.

Last weekend he said he would get a tree surgeon to cut it and we asked him not to do it but they came on Friday and did it.

Mr Mistry added that his family begged neighbors not to choose him.

We were absolutely desperate. We prayed and begged them not to do it, but their minds were full. That tree was coming down.

I believe he has the right to expect everything that depends on his wealth.

But you have to ask, why after 25 years would you do that?

Tree in happier times (SWNS)

Mr Mistry says the lower branches of the trees had already been cut down in an attempt to appease Lees and that he offered to put a net in the trees to stop the birds from entering, but had no compromise with them.

He also says he has not spoken to the couple since, despite having a good relationship before the blockade in March last year, when complaints about the tree began.

Now the tree has become something of a local tourist attraction.

Weve had a lot of people passing by to see him, people you could just tell have come out on their way to walk their dog on another street to see, said Mr. Mistry.

People have stopped taking pictures, there have been many posts on social networks.

You think marriage probably does the same thing if it were another home, but it feels a bit like an invasion of privacy.

Mr. and Mrs. Lee has not yet commented on the dispute.

Additional reporting by agencies