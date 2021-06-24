EU leaders uphold LGBTI rights, take stalemate with Hungary





BERLIN (Reuters) – A majority of European Union leaders pledged to continue fighting discrimination against the LGBTI community in a joint letter Thursday, raising shares in the bloc blockade with Hungary ahead of a summit later in the day. Photography Photography: People take part in the “Parade Equality” rally in support of the LGBT community, in Warsaw, Poland June 19, 2021. REUTERS / Kacper Pempel Hungary’s parliament last week passed a bill banning the distribution of material to schools thought to promote homosexuality or gender reassignment, despite protests and criticism from human rights groups and opposition parties. On Wednesday, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen described the bill as shameful, saying she had instructed her commissioners to take action before it went into effect. In a jointly signed letter to von der Leyen and EU Council President Charles Michel, the leaders of 16 countries including Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Belgium backed the EU chief executive. Respect and tolerance are at the heart of the European project, they said. We are determined to continue these efforts and ensure that future generations of Europe grow up in an environment of equality and respect. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban defended the law and declared himself a LGBT rights activist. This law has nothing to do with this, he told reporters on his arrival in Brussels for the summit. The leaders will discuss the bloc’s strategy on Russia and the extension of a migration pact with Turkey, as the number of refugees is expected to rise due to NATO’s withdrawal from Afghanistan and a deteriorating security situation there. Spat with Hungary is not part of the official agenda, but EU diplomats predict a debate on the issue with Orban in the evening. Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, who is openly gay, said Hungarian law was unacceptable as he arrived for EU talks. Orban, who faces an election next year, has grown increasingly militant on social issues, saying he wants to defend traditional Christian values ​​from what he sees as excesses of Western liberalism. The EU has long accused Hungary of undermining the rule of law and has launched a formal legal investigation into the Orbans government. Written by Sabine Siebold and Caroline Copley; edited by Riham Alkousaa and Philippa Fletcher

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos