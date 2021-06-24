In late January, reports that another COVID-19 vaccine had succeeded in its clinical trial, which offers about 70 percent protection First page news in the United States, and occasional alarms on millions of phones. But when Maryland-based biotech firm Novavax announced the latest amazing trial results last week, and an efficacy rate of more than 90 percent even against coronavirus variants, the response from the same media was silent in comparison. The difference, of course, was the time: With three vaccines already authorized for urgent use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the nation is washed in other shots already, as New York Times Decided

Practically speaking, this is true. If the FDA does not see any urgency, the Novavax vaccine may not be available in the US for months, and meanwhile the national supply of other doses exceeds demand. But the asymmetry in coverage also hints at how hype about early bird vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna has distorted perception. Their rapid arrival has been described in this journal as the triumph of new mRNAa vaccine technology, the potential of which extends beyond this pandemic. Other exits piled up a turning point in the long history of vaccines, one that changed biotechnology forever. It was easy to assume, based on all this reporting, that RNA vaccines had already been proven to be the most effective you could get because they were better, more sleek, even fresh juice than any other vaccine can ever be.

But the fascination with the newer, brighter options obscured some basic facts. These two separate mRNA vaccines may have been the first to receive results from Phase 3 clinical trials, but this is due to superior trial management, not secret vaccine dressing. Right now, they are more difficult and expensive to produce and distribute than traditional types of vaccines, and their side effects are more common and more severe. Recent Novavax data confirm that it is possible to achieve the same efficacy against COVID-19 with a more popular technology that more people may be inclined to believe. RNA vaccines provided efficacy levels of 95 AND 94 percent against the original coronavirus type in Phase 3 trials, compared to 96 percent for Novavax in its first trial, and now 90 percent against a mix of variants.

Pandemic vaccination success, just like me wrote last year, it was never just about technology. You needed a good vaccine, of course to get it out the door quickly, you also need to perform a massive clinical trial operation, and it had to be located in places where the virus would spread widely in a timely manner. Even if your candidate worked amazingly well, if you were not going to try it in the middle of a big bang, you would have to wait a very long time to create the evidence.

The exact timing of these studies was very important in practice. Phase 3 clinical trials for Pfizer and Moderna, for example, were taking place in the US by the end of summer 2020, and so they captured the giant wave sites of infections in the fall. By the time Novavax finished recruiting in the US and Mexico, in February, case rates had dropped significantly. This fact alone, independent of every aspect of vaccine technology, did much to shape the outcome.

Corporate strategy was another crucial factor. To win the vaccine race, a company will need to be able to produce high quality vaccine doses reliably and quickly, and in large numbers. The challenges of working with multiple regulatory agencies around the world should also be challenged. And will have to do all this in the same time.

BioNTech, the German company that developed the Pfizer mRNA vaccine, could not have achieved so much, so quickly on its own. Last October, the CEO of Enterprises, Uur Ahin, told German interviewers that BioNTech had asked Pfizer for help because of the scale of the clinical trial program needed for drug approvals. This strategic partnership, and not merely the triumph of mRNA, was what pushed them to pass the post. (Moderna had the advantage of partnering with the National Institutes of Health.) Consider this: The first human BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine study appeared in the U.S. Government Clinical Trial Register in 30 April 2020of same day as the first human vaccine study for Novavax, which would go it alone. In a parallel universe where Novavax was paired with, say, Merck, this story could have turned out very differently.

Meanwhile, the early success of the two mRNA vaccines drew attention from the slow progress of other candidates based on the same technology. Just two days after the recent Novavax announcement came the news that an mRNA vaccine developed by the German company CureVac had distributed a poor rate of early efficacy in a Phase 3 trial, dropping below the 50 percent minimum level set by the World Health Organization and the FDA. The results took scientists by surprise, New York Times reported. CureVac is the company that President Donald Trump it is said that tried to seduce in the US at the beginning of the pandemic, and what Elon Musk said it would supply automated microfactors RNA for vaccine production. After all, none of this mattered. The CureVacs RNA vaccine just doesn’t seem to be good enough.

Partly Cloudy CureVac fights perfectly illustrate what epidemiologists call the biasa tendency of survivors to look at only positive examples and draw comprehensive conclusions based on them. When the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines triumphed, Washington Post suggested a bet on fast but dangerous RNA technology had paid off with a breakthrough in paradigm shift. Anthony Fauci called it gambling a spectacular success. Such analyzes usually had less to say about non-mRNA vaccines that had entered clinical trials just as quickly and about other mRNA vaccines that were hitting chains along the way.

Now we’ve seen what happened to CureVac, and that some formulations of mRNA clearly work much better than others. With an accusation, nine groups have been testing COVID-19 mRNA vaccines in animal studies since May 2020 and six were expected to be in clinical trials a few months later. By the end of the year, only BioNTech-Pfizer, Moderna and CureVac had reached phase 3 testing, compare with 13 non-RNA vaccines. Of the nine mRNA vaccine candidates already testing in animals by mid-2020, only two have proven effective at this point, and no less than nine vaccines based on more traditional technology have reached the same mark.

These other, non-mRNA vaccines have been widely used around the world and some may still make a significant difference in the US Although the US has plenty of doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available now, demand for them is crate . Washington Post reports that in 10 states, less than 35 percent of American adults have been vaccinated. An international COVID-19 vaccine misinformation study, published in May, found that among the most common online rumors were those claiming specific risks of mRNA technology leading, for example, to the creation of genetically modified human beings. The CDC has also said a point breakdown the lie circulating that COVID-19 vaccines can alter your DNA. For a while, it seemed like the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would help resolve this concern. It is based on a fairly new technology, but not as new as mRNA. However, concerns about contaminated doses made in a Baltimore factory and the appearance of ea very rare but serious the side effect has dashed that hope. The Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine is reported to have calculated less than 4 percent of doses administered locally.

In this context, the success of the Novavax vaccine should be A1 news. Recent results confirm that it has approximately the same efficacy as the two authorized RNA vaccines, with the added benefit of being based on an older, more well-known science. The protein-subunit approach used by Novavax was first applied to the hepatitis B vaccine, which has been used in the US since 1986. The whooping cough vaccine, which is required for almost all children in American public schools, is also made this way. Some of those people who have been careful about getting mRNA vaccines may find Novavax more attractive.

The Novavax vaccine also has a significantly lower rate of side effects than authorized RNA vaccines. Data from recent weeks showed that about 40 percent of people taking Novavax report fatigue after a second dose, compared with 65 percent for the Modern and more than 55 percent for Pfizer. Based on Novavaxs results the first test of efficacy in the UK, side effects (including but not limited to fatigue) are no less common; are even softer. This is a very big job for people with hourly wages who already carry a disproportionate risk of getting COVID-19 and who have been less likely to be vaccinated in part because of the risk of losing their working days in post-vaccination fever, pain, or malaise. Side effects are a major barrier to receiving COVID vaccines. CDC reports on Monday that, according to a study conducted in the spring, only about half of adults under the age of 40 have received the vaccine or definitely intend to do so, and that, among others, 56 percent say they are concerned about the effects lateral. The lower rate of side effects is likely to be a still big issue for parents when considering vaccination for their children.

Don’t get me wrongPfizer and Moderna vaccines have been tremendous saviors in this pandemic and we may be heading towards a new golden age of vaccine development. (This week, BioNTech started injections into a early trial for an RNA vaccine for melanoma.) But even the best experts anticipating which medications will be important, get things wrong quite a bit, overestimating some treatments and underestimating others. Pharmaceuticals are generally a gamble.

But here’s what we know today, based on the information we have now: Among some great options, the older Novavax vaccine combines ease of production with high efficacy and lower side effects. At the moment, its the best COVID-19 vaccine we have.