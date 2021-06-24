Chaucer forms Lloyd’s consortium for firms working on China Roads and Roads Initiative





Chaucer, the new London-based special security group, announced the launch of a new Road and Consortium Consortium in Lloyd, which will initially support the risks of political violence, with future solutions being developed for other business lines. . Working with China Re, Chaucer’s parent company, the consortium will provide large-scale capacity of up to US $ 400 million in political violence risks to companies operating in the China Belt and Roads Initiative (BRI), by including investment risks approved by the BRI Green Committee. Chaucer will lead and manage the consortium, which will focus on protecting against the risk of political violence for assets under construction or in operation and funded through the Strip and Road investment initiative, with support from Lloyd’s other major unions. “We are fully supportive of Lloyd’s market by developing innovative global risk products to enable customers to better manage their risks,” said John Neal, CEO of Lloyd’s London. “This new partnership will increase the amount of insurance capacity available to businesses working on projects such as the Belt and Road Initiative, which is expected to be a major driver of growth in emerging markets.” “Our new Consortium of Belts and Roads in Lloyd’s will allow Chinese companies and co-investors to better protect their assets against the risks of political violence across the BRI by providing direct access to key market risk solutions. “, commented John Fowle, CEO at Chaucer. A combination of “Chaucer’s strong acumen and leadership position in the political violence market” and “China Re’s extraordinary distribution network, enables us to provide a truly unique solution to our clients and intermediaries by working with trade unions. our comrades Lloyd, “he added. The Belt and Roads Initiative (BRI) is a major global infrastructure development project to help grow the Chinese economy and regions such as Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa. There are 2,631 projects with a combined value of $ 3.7 trillion, Chaucer said, citing a 2019 report by Refinitiv about BRI. Projects include transportation, telecommunications and renewable resources such as solar, wind and hydropower. It is the largest infrastructure program in the world, spanning six economic corridors, in 65 countries, reaching 4.4 billion people which equals 65% of the world population, contributing one third of world GDP and 40% of global trade. About Chaucer Chaucer operates through Lloyd’s 1084 Syndicate, 1176 Syndicate (for nuclear hazards) and Chaucer Insurance Co. (for enterprise markets). Headquartered in London, with international centers in Copenhagen, Dubai, Miami, Dublin, Singapore and Bermuda, Chaucer employs more than 500 people worldwide, including more than 120 specialist signatories. Source: Chaucer threads

China Lloyd’s Excess

I interested in Excess? Receive automatic notifications on this topic.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos