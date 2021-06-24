Discovered has been discovered the oldest victim of shark attack, dating back 3,000 years





Experts from the University of Oxford made the discovery while studying the bones of an adult male excavated from the Tsukumo site near the Seto Inland Sea of ​​Japan, which were covered with traumatic injuries to the arms, legs, front of the chest and abdomen.

“We were initially shocked by what could have caused at least 790 deep, toothed injuries to this man,” said researchers J. Alyssa White and Rick Schulting in a joint statement. “There were so many wounds and yet he was buried in the community cemetery, at the site of the Tsukumo Shell Tomb Cemetery.”

Some of the lesions were very sharp, deep, and V-shaped, and were similar to the wounds caused by metal tools not used by the hunter-gatherers of the Jmon culture of this period, and terrestrial carnivores and the teeth-cleaning marks also did not. were consistent with injuries.

“Through an elimination process, we ruled out human conflict and more often reported predators or animal scavengers,” they added.

The shark species most likely responsible for the attack were either a tiger or the great white shark, the researchers said. Their findings were published Wednesday in Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports The team worked with George Burgess, the emeritus director of the Florida Shark Search Program, to study forensic assault cases and to put together a rare case reconstruction. “There are very few known examples of shark attacks in archaeological records,” Schulting told CNN, adding that the earliest concrete example the team could find came from a late pre-Columbian site in Puerto Rico, dated shortly before 1000 AD. “The main reason so few cases are known is simply because they were so rare,” Schulting said. “Even today, with so many people in the world, only a handful of deadly shark attacks occur each year.” After radiocarbon dating, the team concluded that the man died between 1370 BC and 1010 BC – more than 3,000 years ago. The team placed the injuries on a 3D model of a skeleton to visualize and analyze the injuries. Experts believe the prehistoric victim of the hunter-gatherer was alive at the time of the attack due to the spread of wounds, with the left hand missing, indicating a protective wound. “We suspect the man was probably fishing with some friends in the Seto Seto Sea in southern Japan. They could have been fishing from a boat, or diving for a shellfish,” Schulting told CNN. “Maybe they were even looking for sharks, as shark teeth are sometimes found at Jmon archeological sites. “One or more sharks – we suspect one, but we can not be sure about that – attacked the man either when he was already in the water, or maybe he lost his balance and fell, or retreated on board if the shark was in a fishing line – this would not have been a small shark, “he added. Schulting said there were “so many tooth marks all over the skeleton” that the attack must have lasted “for some time”. The man’s body was taken immediately after the attack and he was buried in the ceremony. He also lacked his right foot and his left foot was placed on top of his body, the researchers added. Co-author Mark Hudson, a researcher at the Max Planck Institute, added in a statement that the issue is a rare example of archaeologists being able to reconstruct a dramatic episode in the life of a prehistoric community.

