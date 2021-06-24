Suburban trains to resume services in Chennai from tomorrow: Who is allowed to travel





In line with the Covid-19 blockade relaxations announced by the Tamil Nadu government, Southern Railways announced on Thursday that suburban train services will resume in Chennai from June 25th. To avoid overcrowding, Southern Railways has classified passengers into different categories, resulting in a change in travel pattern. While women and children under the age of 12 are allowed to board trains at any time, there are some restrictions for male passengers. Category 1: State Staff / Central governments / PSU / High Court and other courts / Private sector staff and other sectors with letter of permission and identity cards. Travel model: They are allowed to travel all the time. Single / return and seasonal travel tickets will be issued. Category 2: Passengers with a ticket reserved on a Mail / Express train or traveling back to their home or other location after completing a Mail / Express train journey or traveling from their home or other location to a train station to board the train. Travel model: This category is allowed to travel at all times. Only a single travel ticket will be issued to them. Category 3: Female passengers traveling for any purpose / children under 12 years old only when accompanied by a female passenger Travel model: They are allowed to travel all the time. Single / return and seasonal travel tickets will be issued. Category 4: Male passengers not falling into categories 1 and 2 Travel model: They are allowed to travel only during non-peak hours (from the first hours of the day until 07:00 in the morning, 09:30 to 16:30 and from 19:00 to the closing hours of the day) and only one they will be issued a travel ticket. All travelers were required to follow the Covid-19 protocols issued by the Union State and Government. They have been instructed not to enter the station premises without a mask. Anyone found without a mask will be fined Rs 500. Passengers were also asked not to crowd during boarding and disembarking trains. Those who tested positive for Covid-19 or showed symptoms such as fever and cough were asked to refrain from traveling. Suburban train timetables and timelines on various lines are set to be intimidated soon by Southern Railways.

