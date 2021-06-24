The spread of Sydney reaches its most frightening period as the virus jumps across borders

The employer, the person of a dry cleaner in south-east Melbourne, then came out positive on Thursday evening. This is probably the scariest period that NSW is going through, said the Prime Minister, adding that the Delta variant is very sticky, but it was at this comfortable stage that the settings that are in place are the right settings. Masks are mandatory in most public areas in Greater Sydney and home gatherings are limited to five guests. Asked if she would consider advising an immediate blockade, Dr Chant said NSW was in a different position from other states when they imposed such measures. The reason for one [three-day lockdown] it’s basically a pause where you’re behind and you have a sudden increase in cases, so you want everyone to stay in place and that allows you to go through a lot of contact tracking, she said. Dr Chant said while it was possible NSW might be in that situation, the vast majority of cases were related and contact trackers were reaching out to people who might have been exposed to COVID-19 fairly quickly.

Prime Minister and Health Minister Brad Hazzard both returned the negative tests Thursday morning after they were identified as casual contacts by Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall, who caught the virus at Christos Pizzeria in Paddington on Monday evening. Deputy Prime Minister John Barilaro on Thursday evening revealed that he had been identified as a close contact and was asked to isolate himself for 14 days. He has turned a negative result into a test and will be tested again on the seventh and 12th days. I will continue to perform my duties as Deputy Prime Minister while isolating and respecting all health advice, he said on Twitter.

NSW Health advised anyone in Parliament on Tuesday to monitor symptoms. People who came in contact with Mr Marshall were tested and some were directed to isolation for 14 days. Additional exposure dates were released for hairdresser Joh Bailey in Double Bay on Thursday evening, with anyone visiting the salon at any time from June 15 to June 23 considered close contact and ordering testing and isolation for 14 days. Country warnings were also issued for places in cities in the east and northwest. People at Darlinghursts Frankies Bean Shop on Monday and Vinfafe Cafe on Tuesday and Terry White Chemist on Rouse Hill on Monday headed to try and isolate. Later Tuesday evening, the Lyfe Cafe and Royal Hotel in Bondi, Fitness First Platinum and Fitness First Spring Street in Bondi Junction and Michaels Charcuterie in Double Bay were also added to the nearest contact exposure list. There have been 48 local cases since an East Suburbs driver hired to transport international air crews from a cargo plane between Sydney Airport and their quarantine accommodation at the Mascot Hotel proved positive last week.

None of the cases have been admitted to the ICU but some have been hospitalized, Dr Chant said. Police are continuing to investigate the drivers’ behavior, including whether he was vaccinated and whether he complied with the daily testing requirements in the Public Health Order in relation to his work, as well as the supervision of private drivers contracted to work within the system. quarantine more widely. As we think more about the violations that may have been committed, it is not just about a violation of this transport order, said Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys, noting that the investigation was now looking at health and safety issues between drivers and their employers. It is not as simple as issuing a ticket for this gentleman.

On Thursday morning, the Minister of Health told today it would be a little disappointing if the driver had not complied with the terms of his employment. Of course all those who work in the quarantine environment, and we have about 6500 workers every day doing it, all of them are required to actually have all the necessary requirements, he said. There are four local emergencies that are not yet associated with any group: a Double Bay hairdresser, a year 3 student from St Charles Primary in Waverley, a health care worker from the eastern suburbs who flew to and from New Zealand this week passed and a man in his 40s whose infection was reported Thursday morning. NSW has not seen an increase in people coming forward for their COVID-19 vaccine experienced in Victoria during their outbreak last month, possibly because of NSW Healths clinics requiring advance reservations and the latest advice people recommend on it Their 50s get the Pfizer vaccine which greatly reduced the number of people able to get vaccinated at a local GP,

Although most of the outbreak was concentrated in east Sydney, 12 cases caught the virus at a birthday party in West Hoxton, in the southwestern cities, on Saturday which was attended by a woman working at Bondi Junction Westfield. Dr Chant said it was gratifying for some of the parties that the 30 in attendance were health workers and of age who had been vaccinated and had not been positively tested, but the possibility that vaccinated people could still contract and transmit the virus meant they still had need for quarantine as close contacts. NSW Health said urgent investigations were underway after three contacts on the eastern suburban hairdresser were positive. It is not known how the hairdresser caught COVID-19 and anyone who was at the Joh Baileys Double Bay salon on Thursday, Friday or Saturday or Crown Hair at Kings Cross on Tuesday should try and isolate for 14 days. New restrictions for Greater Sydney went into effect Wednesday night, with mandatory masks in all indoor public spaces and home gatherings covered by five guests. Police have issued 150 warnings to people in and around Sydney not to wear masks since the rules were introduced last week.