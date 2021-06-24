Catastrophic consequences: Terrible warning over aid closure in Syria | Humanitarian Crisis News

Millions of people in Syrian rebel-held Idlib province face catastrophic consequences if a cross-border aid operation closes during a Security Council vote next month, humanitarian lawyers have warned.

In Idlib, northwestern Syria, much-needed humanitarian aid supplies enter through a single border post on the Turkey-Syria border, Bab al-Hawa. However, the UN mandate regulating the operation will expire on July 10, and its renewal remains uncertain.

About three million people in Idlib depend on UN assistance, mostly women and children who have been displaced frequently throughout the bloody 10-year war.

Aid delivered to the rebel stronghold every month through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing, the only direct connection Idlib has with the outside world and includes food, COVID-19 vaccinations, medical equipment and other necessities.

Much of the region depends on aid and assistance from governmental and non-governmental organizations. Therefore, in light of the lack or even lack of the most essential necessities of life assistance in terms of food and medical equipment, along with the continuing deterioration of the living conditions of civilians, the region would face a different kind of death toll. , Samer Bakkour, lecturer in Middle East Politics at the University of Exeter, told Al Jazeera.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the UN Security Council on Wednesday about what will happen to Syrian civilians if the border is closed.

A failure to extend council authorization would have devastating consequences, Guterres said.

Russia, a key supporter of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government, opposes the extension, saying aid deliveries only benefit rebels who control Idlib.

Millions in need

The UN Security Council designated four border posts to enter northwestern Syria directly in 2014 bypassing the government in Damascus in its attempt to supply people there with essentials. By 2020, however, all but one were closed after Russia and China opposed the continuation of the remaining countries.

This minimal approach enabled humanitarian organizations to help 2.4 million people a month, including 1.7 million people with food, 85,000 people with food services, and 78,000 children through education.

However, the compromise could now end, and Russia, which has vetoed it, has already indicated it will not agree to another extension, arguing that aid could instead be delivered to northern Syria through the capital, Damascus.

Bakkour noted that the refugee crisis in Syria is the worst world since World War II. So it was not easy for the UN, or even non-governmental organizations, to work on the Syrian crisis, he said.

However, UN assistance remains insufficient and has found no answer to the country’s central issue: the displacement of more than 11 million Syrians, 6.1 million internally and 5.5 million externally, Bakkour said.

Calls from international aid organizations, such as Islamic Relief, are mounting to renew the UN resolution.

“We want the UN Security Council to renew the cross-border resolution for at least another 12 months so that aid can continue to flow through Bab al-Hawa,” Alun McDonald, Islamic Relief’s chief of staff, told Al Jazeera. .

Health worker checks COVID vaccine boxes delivered to Idlib through Bab Al-Hawa [Ghaith Alsayed/AP]

The last line of salvation

However, many think that the current situation in Syria requires much more than just maintaining the status quo. Some NGOs have called for the restoration of currently closed border crossings to ensure adequate access to life-saving aid and to allow them to respond effectively to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ideally, we also want the crossings that closed last year in Bab al-Salam and al-Yarubiyah to reopen. Since their closure, the need for food, medical equipment and the COVID vaccine has further increased, McDonald said.

If the Security Council fails to renew the resolution, it will be catastrophic for civilians in northwestern Syria. At a time when people are in dire need of more help, it is shocking that the Security Council is considering another move that would block aid to those most at risk. For many families, the Bab al-Hawa crossing is now their final salvation and its closure will cost lives.

McDonald said closing the crossing would remove more than a million people from rescue food aid at a time when malnutrition is already on the rise.

If the border is closed, food aid supplies could run out within two months. There is no possibility within Syria of matching the level of aid that can be brought across the border, he said.

At the forefront of the humanitarian crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic has also exacerbated suffering in Syria. The number of infections reached new heights in May with at least 25,205 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 1,851 deaths. Many say the actual figures are much higher.

COVID-19 cases are spiraling again recently, and hospitals can not cope. Islamic Relief supports hospitals where medical staff are working full-time as their workloads have recently quadrupled from a devastating combination of COVID, malnutrition and growing mental health issues, McDonald said.

We work with doctors who have to place two children in each bed because they do not have enough space. People are dying because health facilities lack medicines, equipment and supplies such as oxygen and fans Blocking aid during a global pandemic would be morally reprehensible, he added.

Mental health disaster

An almost forgotten aspect of the suffering in Syria is the trauma that an entire generation has endured, McDonald said.

We are seeing a mental health crisis among a whole generation of children who now know nothing but conflict. About half of children in northwestern Syria are out of school and their future prospects become darker as long as the crisis continues. Many children suffer from frequent anxieties, anxiety and are very afraid to go to school because so many classrooms are bombed.

A major diplomatic push is needed that not only stops the targeting of civilians and their infrastructure, but that creates a lasting solution to the war, McDonald said.

For now, however, the main focus should be renewing the UN mandate to distribute aid supplies across the Turkish border to Syrian civilians in need, supporters say.