Tigray: Penalties are rising for the government’s deadly airstrike on Tuesday





At least 30 people were killed Tuesday when a government airstrike hit a busy market in the small town of Togoga, west of the regional capital Mekele, as fighting intensified between the ruling Tigray party, the TPLF, and forces aligned with the army. eyewitnesses and Ethiopian physicians. told CNN.

The airstrike marked one of the deadliest attacks in an eight-month war that has fueled hunger, forced millions to flee and severely damaged the reputation of Ethiopian Nobel Peace Prize-winning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Abiy called for national and regional elections – a vote he described as a “witness to the atmosphere of democracy”, although millions of Ethiopians could not cast their ballots – in a bid to divert attention from international criticism of the Tigray war. particularly prevalent reports e massacres sexual violence and ethnic cleansing.

But Tuesday’s attack has once again raised alarms over human rights abuses in the country.

The State Department said Wednesday that the United States was “concerned” by the reports. “We strongly condemn this punishable act,” spokesman Ned Price wrote in a statement, adding that there were also credible reports that security forces had denied medical personnel access to the victims. European Union officials have described the airstrike as “extremely worrying”. “This is another attack adding to the horrific series of International Humanitarian Law and human rights violations, atrocities, ethnic violence, combined with serious allegations of using hunger and sexual violence as weapons of conflict,” the representatives said. European External Action Service said in a joint statement. “The EU strongly condemns the deliberate targeting of civilians.” The Ethiopian military on Thursday denied having targeted civilians in the airstrike, after initially claiming there was no involvement in the attack. Ethiopian Military Spokesman, Col. Getinet Adane told CNN that the fighters in Togoga were dressed in civilian clothes and were not inside a market. The spokesman said ambulances were blocked from the scene for their safety and were allowed entry as the fighting had calmed down. He also made a wild claim that the people being treated in nearby hospitals were “actors” who cheated injuries in an attempt to overshadow the election. CNN was unable to independently verify his claims. Medical sources told CNN that ambulances traveling from Mekelle to the scene were stopped by military officials, who accused them of trying to help the Tigray Defense Forces – the armed wing of the TPLF. A team of doctors was also shot by the army on Tuesday evening, eyewitnesses said. International Committee of the Red Cross said he was able to facilitate the evacuation of injured people from Togoga by transporting them by ambulance to the Ayder Referral Hospital in Mekelle, where they were receiving treatment. The deadly incident comes amid an intensification of fighting in Tigray in recent days, exacerbating a growing human rights crisis. Thousands have been killed, 2 million displaced and the country’s pockets pushed into famine since last November, when Abiy, who was awarded the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize for resolving a long-running conflict with neighboring Eritrea, launched an operation large military against TPLF. The clash, which has escalated into a protracted conflict that, by many accounts bears the hallmarks of genocide, was the culmination of escalating tensions between the two sides. These tensions reached a tipping point in September, when the Tigers challenged Abiy moving forward with regional parliamentary elections that were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Abiy called the vote illegal and lawmakers cut funding for the region. Official national and regional elections finally resumed on Monday, but voting did not take place in a number of constituencies, due to the ongoing conflict in Tigray, ethnic violence in other regions and logistical constraints. Speaking to reporters after voting Monday, Abiy said he hoped it would be “the best election in our history”. When asked about the impending famine in Tigray, Abiy told a BBC reporter “there is no famine in Tigray.”

