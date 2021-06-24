The priest is held in an acid attack in Greece





ATHENS A 37-year-old Greek priest had to face a prosecutor Thursday for an acid attack during a disciplinary hearing at an Athens monastery. Seven bishops were injured, as were a police officer, two lawyers and a secretary. The attack took place at Petraki Monastery, the de facto headquarters of the Greek Orthodox Church, where clerics had gathered to decide whether the priest should strip naked on charges of a drug offense dating back to 2018, according to local media reports. The priest was arrested at the scene. On Wednesday evening, as the church court announced its decision to reject his appeal against his detachment, the suspect, who has not been named by police, pulled a bottle from his bag and began spraying liquid from it across room to the clergy, according to witnesses. Bishop Kallinikos of Arta, who suffered skin and eye injuries, told Greek television he initially thought the suspect had planned a symbolic protest.

My first thought when he pulled out the bottle was that he wanted to insult us and immerse us in holy water, that he believed our decision was not enlightened, Bishop Kallinikos said. He said he realized it was a caustic substance when his eyes started burning and he saw that the corpse of one of the victims was flushed. State television broadcast footage of priests spraying water on their hands and faces after the attack. Bishop Kallinikos and the other six priests injured in the attack were out of danger, according to another old bishop, Chrysostomos of Patras. Greek churches held services Thursday to pray for the victims full recovery. Of the 11 victims, 10 were released from the hospital by Thursday afternoon, with one still hospitalized for observation. A Greek police spokeswoman said the suspect had been transferred from police custody to a psychiatric hospital after he said he was feeling well and was later sent to a prosecutor accused of grievous bodily harm. The attack was condemned by the country’s political leadership with President Katerina Sakellaropoulou expressing disgust and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis saying he was deeply saddened in a phone call Wednesday evening with Archbishop Ieronymos II.

The archbishop convened a session of the old clergy on Thursday to discuss the attack, which he described as very disturbing. Efforts are needed to ensure it does not upset social balance, he said. Local media reported that at the time of the 2018 suspects’ arrest, he was apprehended in Imathia, northern Greece, with 1.8 grams of cocaine under his bag and charged with drug-related charges. A trial has not yet taken place. A lawyer for the suspect, Andreas Theodoropoulos, said his client deserved special treatment. It is legally and medically documented that he is not sane, Mr Theodoropoulos told Greek television. He added that his client had been on severe anti-depressant, had attempted suicide six weeks ago and needed psychiatric evaluation. His act was horrible, but he did not want to hurt everyone, it was an act of irritation which ended in injury, he said.

