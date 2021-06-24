‘Brainwashed’ OAP lost 20,000 to romance cheater before dying 120 in her name

An unprotected pensioner was “brainwashed” by fraudsters who convinced her she would marry one of them and took her for 20,000 – before she died with only 120 in the bank.

The tragedy Elaine Chamberlain was so convinced by the swindlers that she even bought a wedding dress and rings before her death at the age of 76.

Just hours after Elaine died last month, one of the scammers phoned her cell phone asking for even more money, but was intercepted by her son Richard Chamberlain.

The 53-year-old says he responded and, after being asked where Elaine was, told the man on the other end, “she’s dead, you killed her.”

He added that they "destroyed" his mother's life and "stole her dignity" by taking away her finances and destroying her personal relationship.







Richard, a retail manager from Sheffield, South Yorkshire, said: “These people were in her head.

“They knew what they were doing, they made her feel special, they made her feel wanted and good for herself.

“It did not matter what anyone said to her.”

Richard said his mother, who had arthritis, began to “get worse” after the death of her 31-year-old partner, Danny, in 2013.

He added: “When he died the mother lost, he was the love of her life.”

Richard said the first sign of trouble came in 2019 when Elaine said she had met a man online, but it became “unclear” when asked about her.

He added, “I knew the cheaters were ready, so I told her, ‘You’re sending them money, aren’t you?’ “and she said it was not.”

Elaine, a former dinner lady from Sheffield, South Yorkshire, was led to believe that the person she was talking to was a white man in his 60s, working out as a diver on a boat.







However, Richard conducted an internet search and determined that the image shown to Elaine was in fact taken from a Welsh man’s Facebook profile.

His concerns were confirmed shortly afterwards when Elaine, a one-of-a-kind grandmother, answered her phone on the loudspeaker and Richard heard the voice of a young man on the other end.

He said: “You can tell by the voice that he was not the man in the picture.

“I told my mom, ‘You’re cheating,’ but she just said, ‘No, I’m not, no, I’m not.’

Richard believes Elaine became aware that the man she was talking to was not the one in the picture and was instead a young boy.

However, he said it “did not matter to him”.

In early 2020, the Post Office where Elaine deposited cash contacted South Yorkshire Police about unusual activity from her account and officers went to see her.

According to Richard, they told her what she was doing was wrong and advised her to stop while he notified his mother’s social services and bank.

However, she caught the obstacles he had set up by visiting the money exchange centers instead of the Post Office and transferred the money that way, he said.

Richard recalled the conversation he had had with his mother when he found out what was going on.

“I said, ‘what the hell is mom doing?’ “and she said, ‘is to help his sick son,'” he said. “I told her he had to stop.”







Within weeks Richard had found receipts indicating that his mother had been asked to send money to UK addresses in Leeds and London.

He claims to have informed the police and urged them to investigate, but says he was told by his mother that he had chosen to send the money so they could do nothing.

South Yorkshire Police said Elaine “did not support further police action” so the case was closed.

Richard added: “The whole situation with my mother was affecting my relationship, I would hit the end with her.

“I was doing everything I could to stop what was happening, but it seemed to me like I was just banging my head against a brick wall.”

Richard tried to put things under control by taking over her financial affairs, however, he went on vacation and came back to see that she had turned everything upside down.

He said, “By that point, my mom was brainwashed.”

He said he had to leave the situation for reasons of mental health and that he did not talk to his mother for several months.

When they got back in touch in late 2020, things had gotten worse.

“The mother was in really poor health and the house was in a terrible state,” Richard said.

“All she was interested in was this man, she was constantly online talking to him.

“I was looking at my mother and it was like looking at a blank page, all these people had to do was click their fingers and she would do anything.”

He added: “I saw her account and there were 5,000 others missing, but she still refused to talk to him.

“It hurts to lie constantly.”







Richard said he went to see his mom a few days before she died in May this year and that she looked in terrible health.

He added: “She did not have a tea or coffee in three hours and would normally have one every 20 minutes.

“I can tell she was not taking pills or drinking and I said I would contact the doctor.”

Just two days later Richard received the news that his mother had been rushed to hospital with cellulite and within hours she had died from multiple organ damage.

He said: “We went to the hospital to see her and when we walked in her phone rang on FaceTime.

“I answered and it was a black man in his 30s looking for Elaine, I said ‘she’s dead, you killed her’ and I put the phone down.”

Richard then discovered that his mother died with only 120 in her name.

And later he found a bridal gown and two rings in her bedroom. She had sent the scammers pictures of herself wearing the dress.

Richard said: “I think my mom knew the game was over and surrendered. She instigated her own death for my opinion.”

He added: “I want to talk about what happened to my mother trying to prevent the same thing from happening to someone else.

“These cheaters are so horrible and disgusting, they ruin people’s lives, they ruined my mother’s life.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Romance fraud is a devastating crime which has a profound impact not only on the victims but also on their families.” The effects are not only financial, but can also massively affect people’s mental well-being.

This is a shocking case when our officers were investigating allegations of third parties received in connection with fraud in romance. However, the victim did not support the further action of the police and therefore, the case had to be closed.

If you think you are a victim of cheating in romance, it is important to talk. Please do not feel embarrassed or ashamed, these cruel swindlers are professional and can be extremely persuasive. Report your concerns to Action Fraud by calling 0300 123 2040 or visiting actionfraud.police.uk.