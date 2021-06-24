Banning Twitter in Nigeria is a wake-up call for internet freedom

In Nigeria, a country that once sought to be the center of African technology, many residents can no longer access Twitter. The government has trapped the popular social media platform since June 5, shortly after Twitter implemented its content policies against the account of President Muhammadu Buharis. This extraordinary series of events shows Nigeria’s dangerous shift towards digital printing, reflecting a global trend in which governments have limited social media to maintain political control. The move could also be a harbinger of retaliatory restrictions on platforms around the world, as international tech companies begin to enforce their terms of service more tightly against top politicians and politicians, on the other hand, seeking to put pressure on platforms.

The Nigerian block seems to have been accelerated by the moderation of Twitters content. On June 2, the platform hide a post from Buharis’s account and suspended the account for 12 hours. Twitter claimed that the post, in which Buhari appeared to threaten violence against members of a secessionist movement in southeastern Nigeria, violates the platform’s policy of abusive behavior. (Facebook also hide a post from Buharis’s account in the same language, it is said that after you contacted the office of the presidents to request that the post be edited). Days later, the leading Nigerian internet providers limited access on Twitter by government order. Although users in Nigeria have tried some government-ordered internet censorship over the years, the new ban is extremely extreme.

Of course, the decision to block Twitter was not based solely on the removal of the presidents. Nigerians have tall used platform as a place for free expression and unrestricted criticism of the government, making it a regular irritant to Bukhari. official explanation for the said prohibition of unspecified activities organized in the service which are capable of undermining the existence of Nigerian corporations, a reference to national unity and security of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The October 2020 #EndSARS protest movement provides a powerful example of incubated dissent online. Nigerian internet users took to social media to call for an end to police brutality, with many using the hashtag #EndSARS in connection with Special team against robbery, a particularly abusively armed police unit. Online mobilization sparked a series of offline demonstrations. As the protests unfolded, Twitter served as a space to talk strategy, coordinate resources, and share powerful stories of oppression and resistance. After Nigerian military forces opened fire on protesters in Lekki Tollgate, killing at least 12 people, social media users circulated photos and videos of the massacre critical documentation which was later used to demand justice and accountability from the government.

Cases of online mobilization such as the #EndSARS movement may have helped lay the groundwork for the current ban, though other factors may also have played a role: Twitter decided in April that it would localize Headquarters of Africa in Ghana rather than in Nigeria, a decision the Nigerian government is likely to make considered a small.

Maturity Moderation Meets Political Resistance

To be clear, the blocking of Twitter by Nigerian governments is arbitrary, disproportionate and in a sense ridiculous. There are no signs that the government followed more targeted and transparent measures to address allegedly dangerous content on Twitter, such as its reporting to the platform itself. Social media companies have a responsibility to ensure that their platforms are not misused to incite offline violence, which is why Twitter said it removed Bukhari’s post.

This particular removal represents the moderation of nuanced content in action. Buharis’ words did not openly threaten. Rather, he warned those who misbehave today to recall the horrors of the Biafran War, a 196770 civil conflict between the Nigerian government and the breakaway Biafra that left millions of Biafran residents dead from starvation caused by a government blockade. Buhari evoked his military service in the conflict, saying those who went through the war would treat current separatists in a language they understand. He was responding to a recent wave of attacks AND other activity attributed to pro-Biafran groups. The removal of the post showed that Twitter was vigilant about its historical and regional context, a critical factor that platforms have often ignored or sidelined, sometimes with terrible consequences.

Days after Twitter deleted Buharis’s post, Facebook announced a monumental change in its policies. The platform said yes I do not carry anymore Statements by world leaders about a different content moderation standard than regular users; previously, Facebook had generally allowed Posts by prominent politicians to stay online under its exclusion of news validity, even if they violate community standards. The overall change was announced along with a specific decision on the title capture issue that prompted it: after the company’s supervisory board asked executives to set a limit on the suspension of former US President Donald Trumps account, Facebook said it would was banned for two years, citing his use of the platform for it praise the participants in the January 6 violent attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The list of world leaders facing outright restrictions from social media platforms remains relatively short. Earlier this year, Twitter removed posts by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and de facto Venezuelan President Nicols Maduro for spreading COVID-19 misinformation. But those deletions seemed to be exceptions that proved the rule of impunity for such figures.

Twitter restrictions in Nigeria illustrate the dilemma faced by social media companies in trying to mimic the moderation of their global content. These companies certainly have to impose restrictions on world leaders who use their platforms to incite violence or otherwise endanger people. But as firms do this more often and consistently, they will face more responses like Nigeria. Governments may block platforms in retaliation for their leaders’ enforcement actions or speed up hostile regulations that extend government control over the Internet, perhaps seeking to India AND Turkey and models.

A turn towards revenge would be the final turn in a long model of governments manipulating social media spaces for political purposes. During the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities around the world censored online speech form the narrative regarding their countries’ responses to the health crisis. The information landscape has been distorted in many countries hyper partisan crowd on social media consisting of paid agitators, automated accounts and authentic loyalists. Given the opportunities offered by the online status quo, it is natural for incumbent leaders to oppose new, impartial content moderation policies from which they are not exempt.

A stalemate with consequences

The battle for Twitter in Nigeria shows no sign of softening. Since the ban took effect, the government has threatened to prosecute those who continue to use Twitter and have ordered media organizations that leave the platform. Officials can even be drafting regulations to ask social media companies to ask operating licenses from the government and to keep local teams in Nigeria, moves which would further increase government leverage over companies.

Many Nigerians refused to accept the blockade, using evasive means to reach their accounts and continuing to post in protest. Meanwhile, Nigerian digital rights groups like the Paradigm Initiative have mobilized together with global civil society to denounce the ban. Other Nigerian organizations have ignorant to challenge the actions of governments. As the dispute unfolds, Nigeria digital economy is paying the price, potentially losing billions of naira a day.

The democracies that await global social media companies and internet users everywhere have an interest in the outcome of the Nigerian cause. If the ban is allowed to stay, or succeeds in forcing Twitter to make problematic concessions, other governments could soon follow suit, causing immeasurable damage to freedom of expression, access to information and political pluralism around the world.

IMAGE: A man holds a banner during a demonstration in Oyota, Lagos on June 12, 2021, as Nigerian activists call for nationwide protests over what they criticize as bad governance and insecurity, as well as the recent banning of the platform. American social media Twitter by the government of President Muhammadu Buhari. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP via Getty Images)