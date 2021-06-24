Pollution levels in blocking months above permissible limits in Delhi, Lucknow; grown in Mumbai: Study





A new analysis by the Climate Communication Initiative, Climate Trends, shows that pollution levels remained above the permissible limits in Lucknow and Delhi, while the Mumbais PM 2.5 concentration increased only from year to year during March, April and May. between 2019 and 2021. Kolkata was the only city in the study that showed improved air quality in these months from 2019 to 2021. The researchers compared data from the Central Pollution Control Board on air quality for Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai and Kolkata during the three months of March, April and May 2019, when there was no congestion, and 2020 and 2021, when there was congestion in these cities. . The study found that all cities except Mumbai showed a decline in average PM 2.5 levels over the three months to 2020. The average PM 2.5 concentration in Mumbai between March and May 2019 was 21.6 ug / m3, which increased at 31.3 ug / m3 in 2020 and then at 40.3 ug / m3 in 2021. The safe limit for PM 2.5 (particles smaller than 2.5 microns in size) as described by the CPCB is 40ug / m3, according to the report. – Stay up to date with the latest Pune updates. Follow Pune Express at Twitter here and onwards Facebook here. You can also join Express Pune Telegram channel here. Mumbai, a coastal city, has a mixed effect of local meteorology and prevailing conditions of large-scale movements including that of cyclones. While cyclones like Tauktae act as a clearing / cleaning effect in the atmosphere, slow wind conditions and favorable long-term particle transport conditions from neighboring states act as accumulation, suggesting marginal increases in pollutants, said Professor SK Dhaka of Rajdhani College. University of Delhi. On the other hand, Delhi’s average PM 2.5 concentration for three months sank from 95.6 ug / m3 in 2019 to 69 ug / m3 in 2020 but quickly returned to 95 ug / m3 in 2021. Similarly, the Kolkata PM concentration 2.5 changed from 41.8 ug / m3 in 2019 to 27.9 ug / m3 in 2020 and 37.3 ug / m3 in 2021. While there was a complete deadlock in 2020, the 2021 deadlock saw high movement of people seeking healthcare facilities due to rising Covid-19 cases and state elections in West Bengal. Lucknow saw its PM 2.5 concentration in three months steadily declining from 2019 but it still remained above the allowable limits. Its average PM 2.5 concentration in 2019 for the months of March, April and May was 103 ug / m3, which plunged to 92 ug / m3 in 2020 during the blockage and further to 79.6 ug / m3 in 2021. Dr GC Kisku, lead scientist in Environmental Toxicology, CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research, said, “Partial / complete blockages during 2020 and 2021 reduced vehicle traffic and then led to reduced fossil fuel consumption. The closure of industrial institutions during periods of blockage is also added to it. But the levels are still relatively higher this year. The good thing is that there has been a downward trend in PM10 levels from 2017 onwards. However, this year, the observed levels of PM 2.5, PM 10, SO2 and NO2 in all countries were found to be relatively higher compared to last year’s monitoring data. “ CSIR also recently released a report on the Lucknow ambient air quality assessment which showed that the average levels of PM10 (127.1 g / m3) and PM2.5 (64.5 g / m3) in all monitoring sites residential, commercial and industrial areas from April to May 2021 were higher than the allowable limits. The reduction associated with blocking air pollution is neither stable nor uniform. Thus, the contribution of anthropogenic activities does not fully explain the high level of pollution. We must remain vigilant about the continuing health risks of high levels of pollutants, especially in metropolitan cities. This is not the right time to remove our guards, said Dr Arun Sharma, president of the Society for the Interior.







