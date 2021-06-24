The world’s central banks are launching a new campaign against cryptocurrencies

Recent moves by China to crack down on encrypted currencies have been devastating for those jumping into the bitcoin gang this spring after a new buying frenzy had sent digital units to fly at record highs.

And a report by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), a Swiss-based financial institution often described as the “central bank of central bankers”, may mean that the concerns of digital currency holders are not yet closed.

Owned by the Bank of Canada, the Federal Reserve and the rest, the internationally respected financial institution indicated it could launch the renewed challenge, stating that the crypto works against the public good.

Crypto holders for a long time are still in the money, and those who sold at the top of the market are likely to be enthusiastic. But in the markets, for every sale, there must be a buyer and on Tuesday, those who are in the WB, as bitcoin is known to traders close to its $ 63,000, more than half of their investment, it fell below 30,000 US dollars

Owners of others, such as Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency that started as a joke, suffered even more in percentage.

Forced sales as markets fall

The damage was bad for those who bought with a margin, the process where investors borrow from their early investments, but lenders are required to pay a portion of what they owe them if the value of their shares falls below a certain level. Such investors are forced to sell in a declining market if they cannot repay their loans with new money.

This means that for every dollar of your money you invest, you can buy $ 100 worth of securities. This type of leverage is amazingly profitable when markets are rising, but in the recent downturn, margin traders are losing their t-shirts. While brokerages in Canada do not offer those types of margins, in a global market everyone suffers the consequences.

Despite his recent returns, the crypto, and especially the most famous example, bitcoin, has shown it could be falling but not off, returning over US $ 34,000 after grazing $ 29,000 on Tuesday.

Bitcoin has also had some success. Earlier this month, El Salvador, which already uses the US dollar as its currency, was also the first country to declare cryptocurrency as a legal tender.

“The government will guarantee convertibility to the correct value in dollars at the time of the transaction,” the country’s president, Nayib Bukele, said after the legislation was passed.

Central bank digital alternative

The announcement came just in time for the recent fall of bitcoin, sparking jokes about the idea that Salvadores negotiating $ 60,000 BTC paychecks could have regretted doing so if they were paid the day it fell below $ 30,000. Instability has always been one of the problems of bitcoin as a unit of exchange.

But this week’s report from the BIS, with the disarming title, Central bank digital currencies: an opportunity for the monetary system , poses what appears to be a new threat. He suggests not only that central banks can and will start issuing their digital currencies in direct competition with bitcoin and the like, but they may take steps to discourage the use of crypto.

“Innovations such as cryptocurrencies, stable currencies and high-tech walled garden ecosystems all tend to work against the good public element that supports the payment system,” the BIS report said in its conclusions. Wall garden systems are a bit like Canadian Tire money effectively, chips you can only spend at home.

Cryptocurrency is big business, but for many people not in the realm of technology, it is still a big unknown. Here are answers to some questions you may have. 2:31

The digital money issued by the central bank, called the CBDC for the short area where China has become a world leader, was seriously highlighted after Facebook proposed its stable Bitcoin, Libra, in 2019. Unlike cryptocurrencies, which can rise and fall unpredictably, the value of CBDCs is known. And unlike stable currencies, they can be spent anywhere as a legal tool.

As described on Wednesday by BIS research director and Korean economist Hyun Song Shin, digital currencies issued by the central bank would have many of the advantages of crypto without disadvantages.

Cutting intermediaries

They would also eliminate the role of a broker when transferring money.

“You can pay someone just as you would pay by handing out money, but make it digital using your smartphone,” said Shin in a video presentation Tuesday “CBDCs are a requirement to the central bank, which means that the payment is secure and final without leaving intermediaries to complete the transaction.”

While the digital currencies created by the world’s central banks bear many similarities to conventional cryptocurrencies, they have the advantage of being stable and traceable, even though some Bitcoin speculators think this is a bad thing. (TE)

“They can also protect privacy by maintaining the integrity of the payment system and law enforcement,” Shin said.

Of course some people who trade or use bitcoin and other cyrptocurrency currencies may not see those things as an advantage. Since digital tokens produce nothing of value, making money on crypto speculation does not depend on a steady price, but on the idea that the sky is the limit and that bitcoin and the like will continue to rise to the top of tofuture mountains.

Bitcoin trading, like the Gamestop phenomenon, has become part of a kind of rebellious financial movement empowered by Reddit. Market traditionalists have laughed, but just this week the rebels had another victory after GameStop, a company expected of conventional traders to go bankrupt, managed to launch a $ 1 billion IPO while the hedge fund that bet against it closed on its own.

Similarly, crushing the crypto trade may not be easy. China has shown that by hitting Bitcoin miners who effectively empower the digital currency calculation system and forcing its banks to stop facilitating the use of crypto, strong government action has the effect of slowing down, if not defeat the use of cryptocurrencies.

The BIS report hints that we will go after crypto for its futile use of energy in a world of climate change. Last month, global bank regulators also recommended imposing restrictions on holding things like bitcoin as capital, discouraging their use in the bank.

But if central banks want to maintain their exclusive power over money, they may need to do something a little tougher than contained in this week’s report. Offering a functional alternative, however good, is unlikely to be enough.

Follow Don on Twitter @don_pittis