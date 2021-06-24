Kadri announces strategic partnership with DisruptAD for International Enlargement





ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates – (WIRE BUSINESS) – DisruptAD, one of the largest enterprise platforms in the region, announced a strategic investment in Kadre, a US-based technology-driven real estate investment platform that offers individuals the opportunity to invest together with institutions in high quality commercial real estate. The investment comes after Cadre has raised capital from investors including Khosla Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, Ford Foundation, General Catalyst and others. DisruptADs investment is from the Ghadan Ventures fund, which aims to support promising startups from around the world to expand their footprint in Abu Dhabi and across the wider region. As part of this partnership, Cadre will expand its corporate footprint in Abu Dhabi and work closely with DisruptAD to expand access for investors in the region to commercial real estate in the United States and vice versa. This partnership follows the recent announcement of the Cadre Direct Entry FundME, which offers individuals a curated portfolio of trading assets with low minimum, lower ratesof secondment, better signature and potential for liquidityiii which was never available to individual investors. The Kader Direct Entry Fund is also designed to accommodate investors in regions outside the United States, and DisruptADs investment will enable Kader to expand its reach to individual investors in international markets. Ryan Williams, co-founder and CEO of Cadres, said, We are grateful to DisruptAD for their partnership and support as we continue to grow our company. We were founded on the belief that all investors should have access to institutional quality assets, and we were on our way to making that goal a reality. We also see great potential in securing entry for more investors everywhere, and this partnership is a big step forward on that journey. Mayank Singhal welcomed the new partnership with Cadre on behalf of DisruptAD and said: We are pleased to support Ryans’s vision to democratize global entry into real estate investing. He has built a world-class real estate investment platform in Kader, backed by the best technology in its class. We are excited for Abu Dhabi to be Cadre’s first international market and hope to support the company as it provides investors in our region with access to commercial real estate assets in the United States. Kadri has provided attractive returns for investorsiv. Since its inception, the company has closed more than $ 3 billion in real estate transactions, yielding more than 18% net IRRv and resulting in returns of more than $ 168we million capital for Kadri investors. The Gentan Ventures Fund is a 535 million AED fund under the Ghadan 21 program and is managed by DisruptAD. It is part of DisruptADs’s broader mission to support and nurture 1,000 start-ups over the next five years and to create a thriving local community of founders, fund managers, incubators and accelerators in Abu Dhabi. To learn more about Kader, please visit https://www.cadre.com About the Framework Framevii is a real estate investment platform driven by next generation technology that provides qualified individuals and institutions with access to fully verified commercial real estate opportunities. Kadri has also built an innovative secondary market for commercial real estate enabling investors to have the potential to seek liquidity. Kadri combines its institutional experience with differentiated technology to empower investors through direct access, lower tariffs and greater transparency. Since its inception, Cadre has closed more than $ 3 billion in real estate transactions in 16 markets and delivered more than 18% net IRR in four full property sales, resulting in the return of more than 168 million dollars of Cadre investor capital to date. About DisruptAD DisruptAD is the ADQ venture capital platform. His activities include investing in start-ups and venture capital funds, as well as creating new incubators and accelerators to support the evolution of Abu Dhabi as a global start-up destination and accelerate the development of its innovation ecosystem. DisruptAD invests throughout the UAE as well as other global markets including the Middle East and North Africa region, India, China, Southeast Asia and the United States. The platform aims to support and nurture over 1,000 startups by 2025. DisruptAD is also responsible for the Alpha Wave Incubation Fund (AWI), the AED 1.1 billion venture fund that focuses on startups in India and Southeast Asia. Furthermore, he manages the 535 million AED Enterprise Fund, a key initiative of the Ghadan 21 program. ME This communication is not an offer of securities or an invitation to make an investment. Nothing contained herein shall be construed as warranty, security or representation. Any target returns, expected returns or probability projections are not guaranteed and may not reflect current performance in the future. Please refer to the Direct Qadr Access Fund by providing materials and memoranda for additional information and disclaimers, including in terms of fees and costs. of secondment Based on a comparison of the previous levels, management and performance fees charged by the manager, advisors and their members (collectively, Personnel Units) with investments in the Direct Entry Fund of the staff at the rates of those fees charged by manager, advisors and sales agents of competitively selected vehicles for real estate investments. Assumes that the Cadre Direct Entry Fund and competing vehicles achieve the same assumed gross return (14.6%) over equal retention periods – these assumptions are for illustrative purposes only and no conclusion of any kind or type should be drawn in relation to with the future performance of the investments offered or managed by Kadri based on these assumptions. Competitively selected vehicles are traded without exchange and have minimum investment requirements that are the same or similar to those of the Direct Entry Funds. The comparison does not include tariff breaks, tariffs not received by Personnel Units or direct sponsors (or their sales agents) of competing vehicles (including operator fees and promotions) nor does it include any costs other than performance, management and sales fees. iii Liquidity is not guaranteed. The investments offered by Cadre are illiquid and there is never any guarantee that you will be able to exit your investments in the Secondary Market or at what price an exit will be achieved (if any). iv Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Any historical returns, expected returns or probability projections are not guaranteed and may not reflect current performance in the future. All securities involve a high degree of risk and may result in partial or total loss of your investment. v Our record of investments made can be reviewed here. See that page for additional details and disclaimers. The IRR calculation represents an internal weighted annual rate of return on equity (IRR) for real estate investments made by Kadri bids from the formation of our Investment Committee until the calculation date, after deducting fees and expenses. . For recent investments, a revenue estimate for Kadri-managed vehicles can be used. Using a different methodology may result in a materially different IRR. Please also check cadre.com for additional disclaimers. we Gross distribution to investors refers to the amount of any distribution of income, sales proceeds and return on equity without deduction for each withholding of specific investments or preferred capital payments. Since 1/27/21. vii Cadre 2021. Broker-dealer services related to an investment are provided by RealCadre LLC, a broker / trader registered with FINRA and a member of SIPC.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos