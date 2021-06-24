International
Isolation shortened to 5 days for vaccinated travelers
(CNS): Travelers who have a negative PCR COVID-19 pre-arrival test and have had a full course of a known coronavirus vaccine that can be verified can reduce their quarantine or isolation period to just five days according to regulations new government that went into effect on Wednesday. The vaccine course must have been completed in the UK or the Cayman Islands at least two weeks before arrival in Cayman.
This change does not apply to passenger groups that include anyone who has not been fully vaccinated and everyone in such groups will still need to be isolated for two weeks. The quarantine period will be ten days for incoming travelers with a vaccination certificate that cannot be safely verified, and for all incoming travelers who have not been vaccinated the quarantine period is still 14 days.
We made this change based on scientific data demonstrating that a five-day quarantine period for fully vaccinated travelers poses a relatively limited risk of transmitting COVID-19 to the community, ”said Prime Minister Wayne Panton. “There are some definitions and conditions attached to this to ensure that we are making safe changes to our quarantine procedures. I want to assure the public that the continued protection of our Islands remains paramount.
Officials said the new rules depend on strict conditions and only for vaccines approved by Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee, which currently includes AstraZeneca, Janssen, Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech.
Vaccines must be verifiable in accordance with international standards approved by the medical officer. Prospective travelers must have been fully vaccinated by the Cayman Islands Health Services Authority at least two weeks before returning here, or they must demonstrate the completion of their vaccination course at least two weeks prior to arrival by entering the application in real time of the UK National Health Service and by showing this to the Customs and Border Control (CBC) officer who processes their entry. The NHS application is considered trusted and secure technology. NHS letter documentation can be accepted as verifiable evidence if determined to be valid by the CBC officer handling the entry.
Dr Lee explained that there are two parts to a secure reopening plan. “The first is to have a high vaccination rate within our community, and we are doing well on this front,” he said. “The second is to make sure we are protected from the dangers that come in the country, so a reduction in quarantine is only allowed for vaccinated people. The phased program under the new Regulation shortens the quarantine time for those people who can be assured for sure that they have been fully vaccinated two weeks before arrival. “
Encouraging the community to be vaccinated to make us all even safer, he said, “This is a small first step and I hope it will become much easier as the international demand for safe technologies grows.
He added, “We are continuing our vaccination program along with this relaxation on stage of our border security protocols.” We are reminding all those who are vulnerable, including elderly or unvaccinated individuals, that they should wear masks indoors and adhere to good hand hygiene practices.
Health Minister Sabrina Turner said that as long as the borders remain closed, travel is only for repatriation and essential purposes but she stressed that reducing the quarantine will help those who need to travel. “Many people have given up urgent travel because of the inability to get enough time to work to meet the mandatory quarantine when they return. Moreover, some people have not been able to travel for elective medical procedures and this has undoubtedly had a negative impact on mental health in many people, she said.
Turner said that under the new regime, pre-arrival PCR tests are being reintroduced for all travelers who must give a negative result within 72 hours of traveling to the Cayman Islands. No further testing will be needed upon arrival, but a negative PCR test result will still be required in order to be released from quarantine.
This will continue to provide the community with assurance that the health and safety of our people remains our top priority as we ensure that only persons with a negative test result are released from quarantine at the end of their required period, Turner said.
Mandatory nasopharyngeal aspiration for PCR testing is also being introduced for unvaccinated first-line workers, such as port workers and others dealing with passengers. The HSA will announce the effective date and explain how employers and unvaccinated frontline workers can access the tests.
The government will stop covering the cost of quarantine at government-sponsored quarantine facilities following the non-essential return trip for Caymans and residents from July 1st. Evidence will be required that the trip was for essential purposes in order to cover expenses. Details of what is considered to be the essential trip will be listed in Cayman Travel website.
