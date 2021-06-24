Montreal baby and his quick visit from Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich – Montreal





It was the big day for a one-pint heavy metal fan at Montreal Children's Hospital who met Wednesday with one of his real-life heroes. Milan Rossignol, who turns three in August, is a patient in the hospital's intensive care unit, where he is receiving chemotherapy treatments for a rare type of cancer. The toddler has been in and out of hospital since he was first diagnosed with a severe form of Langerhans cell histiocytosis as a one-year-old. While Milan is not verbal due to his illness, his love for the American heavy metal band Metallica comes out loud and clear. All the more so as his hospital doctors launched a successful Twitter campaign demanding a virtual meeting with the gang. "You can see his face glowing whenever their videos are playing on the computer," said Dr. Sharon Abish, a pediatric oncologist at Montreal Children's Hospital for Global News earlier this week.















Family of sick baby waiting for Metallica drummer eager to serenade new fan





The long-awaited meeting took place on Thursday afternoon, with drummer Lars Ulrich talking to him with Milan and his parents, Yannick Rossignol and Catherine Perreault, as well as Milan siblings. Trends ‘1 in 8 billion’: How a devastating genetic anomaly struck 3 Alberta brothers and sisters

The long-awaited meeting took place on Thursday afternoon, with drummer Lars Ulrich talking to him with Milan and his parents, Yannick Rossignol and Catherine Perreault, as well as Milan siblings. Trends '1 in 8 billion': How a devastating genetic anomaly struck 3 Alberta brothers and sisters

Wood material! What to expect now that timber prices have fallen back to earth Read more: Metallica responds to the BC woman who put an end to the wild cougar with band music For the family, it was a dream come true. "Milan smiles a lot when they realize that Lars [was speaking] to him ", said Rossignol. "To see her like that with a beautiful smile to us, is very amazing." Perreault was wearing a Metallica t-shirt, stamped with a drawing of Milan as a superhero on the back, but after all was said, she admitted there might be room for another hero in her life. "He is my new hero," she told Ulrich, adding that he had asked for a Milan shirt of his own. Read more: Meet a little Montreal baby and metalhead who will block with Metallica kings After helping a dream come true, Rossignol hopes the hospital will continue to work wonders when it comes to Milan health. "Because Montreal Children's Hospital [made] a miracle for Milan and I think it is possible [that] Milan [could] "have another miracle," he said. As Milan faces a difficult road ahead, his family remains positive. "We are moving forward," Rossignol said. "We do not give up," Perreault added. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







