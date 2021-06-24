International
Hundreds More Unmarked Graves Found in Former Residential Schools in Canada
CALGARI, Alberta The remains of 751 people, mostly indigenous children, were found at the site of a former school in Saskatchewan province, a Canadian indigenous group said on Thursday, rocking a nation facing generations of widespread and systematic abuse of indigenous people.
The discovery, the largest to date, came weeks after the remains of 215 children were found in unmarked graves on the grounds of another former boarding school in British Columbia.
Both schools were part of a system that took indigenous children into the country from their families for a period of about 113 years, sometimes by force, and housed them in boarding schools, where they were barred from speaking their languages.
or National Truth and Reconciliation Commission, established in 2008 to investigate, exhibit and document the history and consequences of residential schools, called cultural genocide practice. Many children never returned home, and their families were given only vague explanations of their fate, or none at all. Canada had about 150 residential schools and about 150,000 indigenous children went through schools between their opening, around 1883, and their closure in 1996.
It is unclear how children died in church-run schools, which were engulfed by disease outbreaks a century ago, and where children face sexual, physical and emotional abuse and violence. Some former school students have described the bodies of babies born to girls impregnated by burning priests and monks.
The commission estimated that about 4,100 children went missing from schools across the country. But a former local judge who led the commission, Murray Sinclair, said in an email this month that he now believed the number was beyond 10,000.
The discovery in Saskatchewan was made by the first Cowessess nation at the Medieval Indian Residential School, about 87 miles from the provincial capital, Regina.
There was always talk and speculation and stories, but to see this number is a very important number, said Bobby Cameron, head of the Federation of Sovereign Nations of Countries, the provincial federation of indigenous groups. It will be difficult and painful and sad.
He added: This is what the Catholic Church in Canada and the Government of Canada of the day owed to our children.
For Canadas 1.7 million indigenous citizens, who make up about 4.9 per cent of the population, the discovery is an organic reminder of centuries of discrimination and abuse, which has led to intergenerational trauma between residential school survivors and their families.
Alsoshtë also a strong justification of their testimonies. While recent discoveries have intensified attention to the issue, indigenous people had suggested for decades through their oral histories that thousands of children had disappeared from schools but were often met with skepticism. He does not deny this: All the stories told by our survivors are true, said Chief Cameron.
Recent findings are likely to deepen the nation-state debate over its history of exploiting indigenous peoples and focus attention on the horrors of schools, a stain on the history of Canada, a country that is often perceived, rightly or wrongly. , as a bastion of progressivism and multiculturalism.
In September 2017, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged past nations humiliation, negligence and abuse of indigenous peoples, and vowed in a speech at the United Nations General Assembly to improve the lives of local people. Recent discoveries will add to his pressure to accelerate those efforts, which many indigenous people complain have failed.
When Mr. Trudeau took office in 2015, he made the national recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission 94 a top priority. But progress has been slow, in part because some of them are beyond the control of federal governments. The Indian Act, a collection of laws dating back to the 19th century governing the lives of indigenous people, also remains in force despite Mr Trudeaus promising to transfer it to a new system under their control. Chief Cameron and some other indigenous leaders say they hope the discovery of children’s remains will speed up the process.
The remains of 215 children were discovered at Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia through the use of penetrating radar. Similar to an MRI scan of the body, the technology produces images of abnormalities on the ground.
An official at the Federation of Indigenous Soviet Nations said the latest analysis, which relied on the same technology, began about three weeks ago, not long after the announcement of preliminary findings about the Kamloops school from Tkemlps to Secwpemc First Nation.
The search at the Kamloops school is ongoing and First Nation leaders said they expected the count to increase further.
When the commission tried to address the issue of the loss of indigenous children, the Conservative government at the time rejected its request for money to fund the research. Since the discovery of Kamloops in late May, several Canadian governments have offered to pay for the searches.
On Tuesday, the federal government announced it would provide just under $ 4.9 million (about $ 3.9 million) to indigenous communities in Saskatchewan to search for graves. The provincial government had previously pledged C $ 2 million ($ 1.6 million).
In a statement, Scott Moe, the Prime Minister of Saskatchewan, predicted that the bones of more children would be found elsewhere. Sadly, the other Saskatchewan First Nations will experience the same shock and despair as the search for graves continues, he wrote.
Like Kamloops, the Marieval school, which opened in 1899, was operated on for most of its history by the Roman Catholic Church for the Government of Canada. A marked cemetery still exists on the school premises, which was closed in 1997 and subsequently destroyed. The commission, based on the testimonies of alumni and archival materials, listed the Medieval school as a potential site for unmarked graves.
The commission called for a papal apology for the role of the church, which operated about 70 percent of the schools. (The rest were run by Protestant denominations.) But despite a personal call from Mr Trudeau to the Vatican, Pope Francis has not yet taken that step. In contrast, the leadership of the United Church of Canada, the country’s largest Protestant faith, apologized in 1986 for its role in running schools.
Former Saskatchewan residential school students were particularly active in lawsuits against the government, resulting in financial settlement and the creation of the commission, which heard testimony from more than 6,700 witnesses over six years.
Since Kamloops ’announcement, Chief Cameron said, he has traveled through the province, where agriculture and mining are the main industries, seeing former school sites.
You can see with your simple eye the cut of the ground where these bodies will be found, he said of several places. These kids are sitting there, waiting to be found.
Vjosa Isai contributed to research.
