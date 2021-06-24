Hundreds More Unmarked Graves Found in Former Residential Schools in Canada

CALGARI, Alberta The remains of 751 people, mostly indigenous children, were found at the site of a former school in Saskatchewan province, a Canadian indigenous group said on Thursday, rocking a nation facing generations of widespread and systematic abuse of indigenous people.

The discovery, the largest to date, came weeks after the remains of 215 children were found in unmarked graves on the grounds of another former boarding school in British Columbia.

Both schools were part of a system that took indigenous children into the country from their families for a period of about 113 years, sometimes by force, and housed them in boarding schools, where they were barred from speaking their languages.

or National Truth and Reconciliation Commission, established in 2008 to investigate, exhibit and document the history and consequences of residential schools, called cultural genocide practice. Many children never returned home, and their families were given only vague explanations of their fate, or none at all. Canada had about 150 residential schools and about 150,000 indigenous children went through schools between their opening, around 1883, and their closure in 1996.