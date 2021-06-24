Gavi and Global Fund Sign Innovative Agreements with International Federation of Accountants to Support Domestic Financial Management – News & Stories





Gavi and Global Fund sign groundbreaking agreement with international federation of accountants to support domestic financial management June 24, 2021 GENEVA Global health leaders Gavi, Vaccine Alliance and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria have joined forces with International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) to contribute to and support the implementation of strong accounting practices in the public health sector and to improve the overall financial management of donor funds from implementing countries. Through this Memorandum of Understanding, Gavi, Global Fund and IFAC seek to strengthen the expertise of accounting and finance professionals and help close gaps in accounting skills in implementing countries, which may affect reliability and effectiveness. of fund management and disbursement. . The Memorandum of Understanding is based on a 2011 agreement and aims to select the joint efforts of global health partners to maximize investment performance and support the sustainability of health programs. Gavi has worked with IFAC and national accounting organizations for a number of years to ensure sound financial management of the funding we provide to countries, this agreement allows us to go much further with a focus on the health sector, on utilizing expertise of the accounting profession to increase transparency, build local skills and capacities to improve overall accounting practices, and build a stronger ethical framework, commented Anuradha Gupta, Gavi Deputy CEO. This will ultimately bring economic and social benefits to all. Equipping our implementing partners with the right financial management skills is essential to maximizing the impact of our investments and contributing to greater results in the fight against HIV, tuberculosis and malaria, said Adda Faye, Chief Financial Officer at the Global Fund. We are excited to join efforts with Gavi and IFAC to strengthen financial management, reporting, accountability and transparency to better serve societies and people in Global Fund investment countries. Strong and transparent accounting and reporting systems are the foundation of strong public finance management and thus critical to the effectiveness and impact of disbursing Gavi and Global Fund rescue funds and resources, said IFAC President Alan Johnson. Appreciating our global networking and accounting expertise, this Memorandum of Understanding underscores the unique value that IFAC and our member bodies bring to organizations with a common interest in enhancing the accounting function to build a resilient and sustainable public health sector. leading to a more just society for all. This work will begin with a number of pilot sites in collaboration with local professional accounting organizations (PAOs). Gavi and the Global Fund will be responsible for funding, selecting beneficiary organizations and monitoring the implementation of targeted capacity building activities which include training, establishing and enforcing accounting standards, strengthening ethics and whistleblower policies, implementing diversity and inclusion policies and assistance establish the appropriate legal basis, governance structures and operational capacity. Ultimately, this partnership will lead to better integration of Gavi and Global Fund investments into the country’s systems, better internal controls to reduce fiduciary and financial risks, increased grant absorption, and ultimately last a greater impact.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos