China donates oxygen generators, cylinders, masks to Pakistan to help fight COVID-19





Title: A donation ceremony is held by the Chinese Peoples’ Friendship Association with Foreign Countries in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Lu Yameng / GT China on Thursday donated a batch of supplies worth 3 million yuan ($ 463,943), including 200 oxygen generators, oxygen cylinders and 200,000 masks to Pakistan to help the country fight COVID-19, the Global Times learned from the ceremony. As this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan, the donation ceremony was an important moment that testified to the relationship, Moin ul Haque, Pakistani Ambassador to China, said at the ceremony. This donation was an extraordinary assistance to Pakistan in the fight, prevention and control of COVID-19, the ambassador noted. Practical assistance from China to Pakistan, such as supply donations and shared experiences in fighting COVID-19, have fully demonstrated that the iron friendship between Pakistan and China is unbreakable, Lin Songtian, president of the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) said at the ceremony. Sha Zukang, President of the China-Pakistan Friendship Association (CPFA), told the Global Times that it took only three weeks to gather materials and such a donation could not have been achieved without the cooperation and work of many parties, including medicine. equipment manufacturers, CPFA and officials from the Embassy of Pakistan in China. The 200 donated oxygen generators this time are mainly used to treat critically ill patients with COVID-19 in Pakistan. One car could be used to treat three patients at once, meaning that this set of oxygen generators could save 600 lives at once in the country, Sha noted. A count from Johns Hopkins University showed that as of Thursday, Pakistan had registered more than 951,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with deaths exceeding 22,000. At the ceremony, Lin criticized the U.S. for politicizing the pandemic, saying the U.S. government requires U.S. intelligence personnel, rather than scientists, to trace the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and point fingers directly to China, [lie of the century] and will never succeed. Some countries make slanderous remarks that China is conducting vaccine diplomacy, which is an ant measuring a gentleman’s heart with their average masses and aims to boost China’s relations with other countries, Sha told the Global Times on Thursday. Some countries, especially developing countries, do not have the capacity to produce vaccines, and China donations are a life-saving act, Sha noted. Chinas’s successful practices have proven that epidemics can be prevented, controlled, and cured, but the political virus cannot cure the natural virus. Lin called on the international community to unite and cooperate in implementing global anti-pandemic actions in order to contain and overcome the virus as soon as possible. In 2015, the leaders of the two countries jointly improved China-Pakistan relations in a strategic all-weather cooperation partnership, introducing a new chapter in the development of bilateral relations. China has already provided two sets of COVID-19 vaccines to the Pakistani military in February and May respectively, among which aid in February was the first batch of vaccine aid provided by the Chinese government to other countries.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos