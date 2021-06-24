China files complaint against Australia with the World Trade Organization





China has filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO), accusing Australia of anti-competitive behavior against its exports of rail wheels, steel sinks and wind towers. Main points: Trade Minister Dan Tehan says the measures aimed at China were introduced years ago

China’s complaint comes days after Australia took similar action against Beijing Australian ministers have been unable to contact their Chinese counterparts for months “It is hoped that the Australian side can take concrete steps to redress its wrongdoings, avoid confrontational measures and return trade relations between the two nations to normal as soon as possible,” state media quoted the spokesman as saying. Chinese Ministry of Commerce Gao Feng. Trade Minister Dan Tehan confirmed he was briefed Thursday evening on Beijing’s decision to challenge the anti-dumping duties applied to Chinese goods. He said Australia would defend its position. “Obviously China has the right to take this action, but we will strongly defend the tasks we have set for the country,” he said. The complaint comes just days after Australia took similar action against China over high tariffs falling on Australian wine. Mr Tehan would not speculate if China’s actions were an act of revenge, but he noted that some of the anti-dumping tariffs targeted by China were introduced more than five years ago. “Two of the measures that were put in place were put in place in 2014 and 2015, in relation to wind towers and stainless steel sinks, the other measure was put in place in 2019, and that was the railway wheels,” he said. Beijing is accusing Australia of anti-competitive behavior. ( Reuters: Denis Balibouse “Why they took this action now is a question you have to ask China.” Another government source told ABC that it was “clear” that China was retaliating against the WTO Australian summer movement. Mr Tehan said the Australian government would argue that the obligations imposed on those products were justified and were introduced after rigorous market analysis. “We are always, always setting the right monitoring to make sure that every measure we decide is in line with the WTO,” he said. Mr Gao said the methods used by Australia to draw these conclusions were flawed and violated WTO anti-dumping and subsidy measures. Mr Tehan reiterated that Australia viewed its trade relationship with China as “extremely important” to both nations and urged Beijing to regain a ministerial level. For many months, attempts by senior Australian government ministers to contact their Chinese counterparts have gone unanswered. “We want a constructive engagement with China,” he said. “We want to sit down and work through these disputes. We continue to do it at the official level and we would be happier to do it at the ministerial level.” Space to play or stop, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Look Duration: 1 minute 54 seconds 1 m 54 s Australia’s confidence in China has dropped to a record low.

