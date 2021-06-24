International
‘Reckless acts’ from Iran cause deadly crash of Flight 752, says forensic report – National
The summary of a forensic report by the Canadian government says that a “series of reckless actions and omissions” by the Iranian authorities resulted in the fatal crash of a passenger plane in January 2020.
The official document from the Office of the Prime Minister says that Iran showed an “obvious disregard” for air security by failing to provide any information to the airlines about its military activities when it launched a missile attack against a pair of US bases across the border in Iraq. a few hours before the plane crashed.
The 176 people aboard Flight 752 of Ukraine International Aviation were killed, including 55 Canadian nationals, 30 permanent residents and dozens more heading to Canada. The Tehran-Kiev route has been a popular first step of a trip from Iran to Canada.
“A series of reckless actions and omissions by the Iranian civilian and military authorities caused a dangerous situation where the risks were underestimated and not taken seriously,” the statement said.
“These actions and omissions – both in their failure to properly manage Iran’s airspace security and in shortcomings in the development and implementation of their plans, systems and procedures – combine to create conditions where the missile unit lands “Air (SAM) is likely that the operator has misidentified Flight PS752 as a hostile target.”
The summary, which relies on a forensic investigation led by a former deputy director into the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, says a surface-to-air missile operator is likely to err in identifying the passenger plane as a “target hostile. “
It also comes three months after the federal government completely rejected the authority’s report, which blamed “human error” as the reason why the Iranian military shot down a Ukrainian International Airlines plane minutes after taking off from Tehran airport en route to Kiev.
“While the possible non-deployment of the SAM unit was a factor, it in no way absolves Iran of its responsibility for the deaths of 176 innocent people,” the summary reads, citing “numerous command and control failures.”
“These findings confirm Canada ‘s view that Iran’ s actions displayed incompetence, recklessness and disrespect for human life.”
The forensic team also found that the problems could continue given that Iran has not responded to these concerns “in honest and compelling terms”, putting the planes in constant danger, “especially when Iran increases its defensive stance. during the time of increased voltage “.
Iran initially denied responsibility for the crash on January 8, 2020, but three days later said the Ukraine-linked Boeing 737-800 crashed accidentally after being mistaken for a missile amid heightened tensions with the United States. The admission came after video footage on social media appeared to show at least one rocket hitting the plane.
The catastrophe came hours after Iran fired missiles at Iraq at two U.S. military bases in retaliation for the U.S. assassination of senior Iranian General Qassem Soleimani near Baghdad airport on the orders of then-US President Donald Trump.
A press conference with Foreign Minister Marc Garneau, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra and Ralph Goodale, who served as special adviser on the dossier, is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.
© 2021 Canadian Press
