The UK reports the highest increase in COVID-19 cases since February





The UK on Thursday reported 16,703 new COVID-19 cases, the highest increase in a single day since February. The point, along with 21 deaths counted Thursday by the British government COVID-19 tracker, also comes after nearly 83 per cent of the UK population has received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Cases began to fall after reaching a peak in late December and early January, dropping below 2,000 a day in May. However, cases began to catch on again starting in mid-May as the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus, which was first detected in India, spread across the country. According to the COVID-19 tracker, the UK has seen more than 4.6 million cases of coronavirus and more than 152,000 deaths. The Delta variant is more contagious than previous dominant species and is believed to cause a faster onset of the disease. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced last week that plans to lift COVID-19 restrictions will be delayed by a month. The government has been cautious about this issue, saying any action taken to facilitate COVID-related guidelines would be irreversible. “I think it ‘s reasonable to expect just a little more,” Johnson said. Now is the time to ease the accelerator, because by being careful we now have the opportunity to save thousands of lives in the next four weeks by vaccinating millions of people. As Barrons reported, Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty said cases and hospitalizations would likely to continue to grow upward, though he could not have predicted how big this last wave would be. “My expectation is that we will have a further increase in fall / winter, and that ‘s because we know that autumn and winter favor respiratory viruses,” Whitty said.







