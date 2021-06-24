International
Pigeon breeders in a crash as 10,000 precious birds disappear during the race
It seems pigeon enthusiasts are calling for help after 10,000 precious birds disappeared into the air during a race.
Concerned breeders fear the birds may have lost their bearings after a solar storm, which has left them unable to find their way home.
The pigeons, which belonged to lovers from all over the UK, had been released in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, and were returning to the attic against time. But when a large number failed to come home as expected, it was clear something was wrong.
Pigeon racing officials are still trying to calculate how many birds are missing, but there are fears that up to 10,000 could be lost.
The owners have appealed to anyone who finds a disoriented pigeon to take care of it by feeding it, watering it and allowing it to rest. Once the birds are healed, it is likely that their infallible house instincts will begin and they will return to their homes.
The atmospheric phenomenon thought to be responsible not only affected the UK, it also had an impact on pigeon races in Portugal and Belgium.
It was extremely unusual and is a real mystery
Ian Evans, chief executive of the Royal Pigeon Racing Association (RPRA), said the reason for the incident remained a bit of a mystery. But he said it was believed that an electric storm or solar wind on Saturday could have disrupted the Earth’s magnetic field, leaving the birds disoriented.
Mr Evans said: “We became aware very quickly that something very unusual was happening on Saturday. I’m 45 and have been holding pigeons since I was nine years old and I have never heard of anything like that. It was extremely unusual and is a real mystery.
“Faced with this, the weather conditions across the country were good, there was nothing to suggest that any birds would try to go home. In fact, in many parts the conditions were favorable and you could have waited some time good. “
Mr Evans said RPRA has entered into talks with the Met Office to see if it can get a specialized report to be used from pigeon racing. He added. “This would not only identify the weather but also give us a warning of any unusual meteorological activity.
“It would enable us to stop racing moving forward and prevent days like the one we experienced on Saturday.”
Atmospheric conditions are to blame
Richard Sayers, a pigeon worshiper from Skinningrove in North Yorkshire, said 300 birds were missing in his village alone, with thousands extinct across the Northeast.
He said: “We have seen one of the worst racing days ever in our history. But it is the same story across the country. The birds left Peterborough and did not return home, they disappeared.
“Most of the breeders I’m talking to are blaming atmospheric conditions, maybe a solar storm over the clouds that created static in the atmosphere, but no one really knows. We’re looking for anyone who encounters a racing pigeon to feed, water and let it rest, and there is a percentage of 80 percent that the birds will get their way after a few days “.
Each pigeon has an identification ring with a code and number.
