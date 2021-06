In contact with various actors in Afghanistan, says MEA

The comment adds unconfirmed reports of the channel talks back India-Pakistan.



India on Thursday said it is in contact with various actors in and around Afghanistan confirming that the Southern Bloc has adopted a broad-based approach to discussing the future of Afghanistan and the surrounding region with various parties involved. The response came shortly after National Security Adviser Ajit Doval chaired a meeting of his Shanghai Cooperation Organization counterparts held in Dushanbe on Thursday and tried to maintain development gains in Afghanistan. India supports all peace initiatives and has a long-term commitment to the development and reconstruction of Afghanistan. In this context, we remain in contact with various actors, including countries in the region, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi. The comment has added more content to reports that India has held a round of secret talks with Taliban members in Doha. Cross-border actors Arguing in favor of stronger ties with Kabul, Mr. Bagchi said India has brought development to Afghanistan which was devastated by violence caused by cross-border actors. India has brought electricity, dams, schools, health clinics, roads and community projects to Afghanistan. The world knows what Pakistan has brought to Afghanistan, Mr Bagchi said loudly, referring to his role in fomenting violence within Afghan territories. Comments on dialogue with relevant stakeholders have also added to the officially unconfirmed reports of behind-the-scenes talks that India has been conducting with Pakistan through third parties. Mr Doval attended the SCO NSA meeting which also saw the participation of his Pakistani counterpart Moeed Yusuf who has been in the news over the reports of the rear channel talks. Sources said Mr Doval argued for the need to preserve the profits made in the last two decades in Afghanistan and to give top priority to the well-being of its people. He also proposed an action plan against Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror clothing as part of the SCO anti-terror framework and called for the adoption of international standards to combat funding. of terror including a Memorandum of Understanding between the SCO and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). FATF discussion Cross-border attacks against India by LeT and JeM have been at the center of India’s recent tensions with Pakistan. The issue is being discussed at the FATF on Thursday and a decision on Pakistan’s greylisting is expected as early as Friday. Mr Doval also argued for monitoring new technologies used by international terrorists such as drones, the dark web, Artificial Intelligence, the blockchain and social media.

