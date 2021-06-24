Conflict in northeastern Nigeria kills more than 300,000 children: KB | News of armed groups





A study published by UNDP reveals that the death toll from 12-year violence is 10 times higher than previous estimates.

A 12-year conflict in northeastern Nigeria has caused, directly and indirectly, the deaths of some 350,000 people, the vast majority of whom are children under the age of five, the United Nations revealed in a new report. The death toll, given by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in a new study on war and its effect on livelihoods published Thursday, is 10 times higher than previous estimates of about 35,000 based on them alone. killed in fighting in Nigeria since violence erupted. The Boko Haram militant group launched an uprising in 2009 displacing more than two million from their homes and spawning one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, with millions of people dependent on aid. Conflict shows few signs of ending. Children under the age of five account for about 324,000 deaths, more than nine out of 10 killed, with 170 dying every day, the UNDP said. Of the nearly 350,000 deaths from the conflict, an estimated 314,000 have resulted from indirect causes. Uncertainty has led to declining agricultural production and trade, reducing access to food and threatening many dependent farming families for their livelihoods, the UN said. Thousands of displaced people do not have access to food, health facilities, shelter and clean water, with more vulnerable children, the report added. With another decade of conflict, it could rise to more than 1.1 million, he said. Boko Haram launched an armed uprising in 2009 displacing more than two million from their homes and sparking one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world [File: Jossy Ola/AP Photo] Nigerian group Boko Haram split in two in 2016 with its rival ISIL (ISIS) ISWAP faction becoming the dominant threat. Despite ongoing military operations, the groups have continued to launch attacks, spreading violence in parts of neighboring Cameroon, Chad and Niger. In the Lake Chad region, the UN said more than 3.2 million individuals have been displaced, with 5.3 million food insecure at crisis and emergency levels. The situation is worse in Nigeria the northeastern states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe, he said. In northeastern Nigeria alone, 13.1 million people live in conflict-affected areas, of whom 8.7 million are in need of immediate assistance, the UN said. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, a retired general, is under pressure to end violence by armed groups. But security forces appear overwhelmed as they battle other security challenges, including clashes between farmers in the center of the country, kidnappings and banditry in the northwest, and separatist agitation in the south. In the northeast, armed groups have abducted dozens of aid workers, many of whom have been killed.







