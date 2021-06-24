Africa faces COVID ‘Extremely Brutal’ Wave, Delta Variant Present in 14 Countries





Africa is sailing in a third severe wave of COVID-19 and Delta variants of explosions located at the highest peak of all previous waves, the Associated Press reported. John Nkengasong, director of the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the current wave is “extremely brutal” and is increasingly overwhelming health centers. “We are completely behind, we just do not have vaccines,” Nkengasong said. Nkengasong stated that the Delta variant, which has been discovered in 14 African countries, “may have played a very important role” in the brutal battles against the infection that are currently taking place across the continent. The number of cases has increased since the beginning of May and is likely to surpass the waves passed by July due to coronavirus variants, reduced adherence to health regulations and more social interaction, according to the WHO in Africa. “Africa can still mitigate the impact of these rapidly growing infections, but the window of opportunity is closing. Everyone everywhere can do their part by taking precautions to prevent transmission,” said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa. For more reports from the Associated Press, see below: Africa has more than 5.2 million confirmed cases of the virus including more than 139,000 deaths, according to the Africa CDC. Critically, only 1 percent of the continent’s 1.3 billion people have been vaccinated, according to the WHO and the CDC. Globally, about 2.7 billion doses of vaccine have been administered, of which less than 1.5 percent have been delivered to the mainland, according to WHO Africa. The UN-backed COVAX initiative to provide vaccines in low- and middle-income countries has not met its goals for equal access, officials said. More than 80 percent of COVAX vaccine supplies have been used by just 18 African countries, with eight unreserved. “Our work at COVAX has been extremely challenged by the availability of vaccines,” Moeti said, adding that the WHO is ready to consider all available vaccines and will do everything possible to ensure that vaccines are available. become available globally. “Our goal is really to get the vaccines there and reduce the inequality that is the situation right now,” she said. She criticized restrictions that could also exacerbate inequalities, arguing that Africans should not face more travel restrictions because they are unable to use the same vaccines available elsewhere. “Let us not add to the damage of injustice,” she said. “Vaccine shortages are already prolonging the pain of COVID-19 in Africa.”

