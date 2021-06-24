Dubai ‘hostage’ Princess Sheikha Latifa insists she is free to travel





The Dubai princess who claimed she was being held against her will now insist she can “travel where I want” her first official statement since she claimed she was being held captive in a barricaded villa. Sheikh Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum, 35, a daughter of the ruler of Dubai, addressed the new photos that appeared on the European holidays in a statement released through her lawyers to Reuters. I recently visited 3 European countries on vacation with my friend. “I asked her to post some pictures online to prove to activists that I can travel wherever I want,” the statement read, referring to the Free Latifa group that has lobbied for her release. “I hope to live in peace now without further media control. And thank you all for their kind wishes. This photo taken in Dubai on June 21, 2021, shows the Princess of the Gulf Emirates Sheikha Latifa in Madrid, Spain. AFP through Getty Images Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the father of Sheikh Latifa, is believed to have about 30 children with different wives. Warren Little / Getty Images The image, which showed her at an airport in Spain, was one of the few times she has been photographed since a failed attempt three years ago to escape the control of her father, Sheikh Mohammed, riding in a yacht to sail in the Indian Ocean. The statement or the circumstances in which it was issued could not be independently verified, Reuters reported. The UAE has faced pressure to prove she is alive after a video message broadcast by the BBC in which she said she was being held hostage at a villa. Sheikha Latifa was seen with friends while on vacation in Spain. through REUTERS Sheikha Latifa claimed she was being held hostage in the video from earlier in 2021. AP Sheikh Latifa, the daughter of the ruler of Dubai, was seen at the Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas terminal in Madrid, Spain. @ SHINNYBRYN through REUTERS I’m a hostage I’m worried about my safety and my life, said Latifa, who is thought to be one of about 30 children the ruler of Dubai has with many women. The UAE Embassy in London said in February that the family and medical professionals were caring for the princess at home and that she would return to “public life in due course”. Me tela Post

