Another 2 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine arrive in Pakistan







A woman receives the first shot of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine from an assistant at a vaccination center in Lahore, Pakistan, on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

Image credit: AP

Islamabad: Two million doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Islamabad from Beijing, making it the second group of Chinese strikes to arrive this month. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) special flight transported the fresh installment to Islamabad airport. It comes at a crucial time as the country of 220 million has already exhausted initial supplies of vaccines that slowed the vaccination process across Pakistan. The country has administered nearly 14 million out of a total of 16 million doses in its inventory. About 250,000 doses are being administered daily. Procurement of the Sinovac vaccine is part of the planned contract quantity purchased from China. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is leading the process of purchasing vaccines from the international market, said the National Command Operations Center, which is overseeing the pandemic response. Doses will be placed in all vaccine centers across the country and will speed up the vaccination process, the statement said. With the recent shipment of Sinovac (CoronaVac), Pakistan has so far procured 18 million doses of various vaccines. It includes Sinopharm (dose 6.7m), Sinovac (9m), AstraZeneca (1.24m), CanSino (1m) and Pfizer (0.1m). Pakistan has allocated $ 1 billion for vaccine procurement as the country aims to vaccinate 70 million people qualified for vaccines by the end of 2021. This week, Pakistan also signed an agreement with Pfizer for 13 million doses of US-German vaccine. Sinovac vaccine Sinovac, called CoronaVac in some regions, was developed by a Beijing-based biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech Ltd. The vaccine has been approved for use in 32 countries and photographs are being administered in China, Turkey, Indonesia and Brazil. Sinovac and Sinopharm are the two Chinese vaccines that have received emergency approval from the World Health Organization (WHO). The facts of Sinovac Recommended for people over 18 years old Can be stored in a standard refrigerator at 2-8 degrees Celsius The vaccine requires two doses, given 28 days apart The efficiency rate varied between 50 and 90 percent in different studies. Pakistan reported 38 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours. This is the 10th day in a row that the country reports less than 50 deaths from the virus, according to official statistics. The country recorded 1,097 new infections in the last 24 hours.

