The case of the explosion of the Embassy of Israel | Four students arrested

The Delhi Special Police Unit has arrested four students from Ladakh in connection with the case of the explosion of the Israeli embassy, ​​police said on Thursday. They were arrested by Kargil and taken to Delhi for transit detention, they said. The four students were identified as Nazir Hussain (26), Zulfikar Ali Wazir (25), Aiaz Hussain (28) and Muzammil Hussain (25). All of them are residents of Thang village in Kargil district, Ladakh. The small IED blast occurred outside the Israeli Embassy in the heart of Lutyens’ Delhi on 29 January. There were no casualties. In an official statement, Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said that the Delhi police special cell, in a joint operation with a central intelligence agency and Kargil police, arrested four people from Kargil in connection with a plot to carry out activities terrorist in the national capital. They were taken into custody and brought to Delhi for questioning, he said. An Intelligence Bureau team has arrived at the Special Cell office for questioning. Police said an investigation was under way to uncover their role in the incident. It was revealed that the four of them were staying in a rented accommodation near the University of Delhi area. On the day of the explosion, their cell phones were turned off. After a few days, they suddenly left the shelter and moved to Ladakh. We are discovering other places where they stayed in Delhi, said a police officer. The Delhi Police Special Cell investigating the incident had registered a conspiracy case. During his investigation, over 100 CCTV footage inside and around the embassy was scanned by the police team. In one such scene, the Delhi Police special cell spotted two men walking on the sidewalk before the blast. Both had their faces covered and one of them wearing a jacket was spotted carrying a bag with him, police said. The Interior Ministry handed over the investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on February 2nd. Recently, the NIA announced a reward of 10 lakhs each for anyone who could identify the two people caught on CCTV cameras. Several cars were damaged in the blast that occurred about 150 meters away from the embassy on Dr. Street. APJ Abdul Kalam in the Lutyens bungalow area with high security.

