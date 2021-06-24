With cheap flights and eased travel restrictions, should Canadians book their next trip? – National





Last week, the federal government announced that it would facilitate border measures for travelers entering the country. Alongside the continued spread of COVID-19 vaccines, more and more Canadians are itching to travel after a year of isolation in their homes. Read more: Travelers should check fine print before booking cheap flights, industry experts warn Marty Firestone, president of Travel Secure, recently joined Morning Show to discuss updated Canada travel restrictions and things to keep in mind for people planning their next departure. As of July 5, fully vaccinated travelers are not required to quarantine and stay in a government-authorized hotel, nor do they need to submit a negative COVID-19 test eight days after arrival. Travelers will still need to take a COVID-19 test before and after entering Canada and will now have to provide vaccination proof. The story goes down the ad Read more: New travel quarantine rules in Canada expected to prevent international family vacations: expert Many parents have expressed frustration about the restrictions being lifted, considering that unvaccinated children will still have to quarantine for 14 days at home. It will definitely put a stop to people who decide whether to leave at least for the summer, Firestone says. Trends The Delta COVID-19 variant has a mutation called K417N. Here is what we know

FDA to increase heart inflammation warning in Pfizer vaccines, Moderna COVID-19 While many people are still reluctant to book a trip amid the ongoing pandemic, flight prices remain low with generous cancellation policies and COVID-19 insurance. People can take advantage of these flights, I think only at sunset points or in the South (but) nothing international at this point, says Firestone, adding that once travel restrictions are lifted, we can expect prices to rise.















Canada continues to hold one Level 3 travel health notice, which means people should avoid all non-essential travel. The story goes down the ad Firestone says travel cancellation insurance will not cover you in the event of another COVID-19 wave and you need to be careful if you are booking a trip as you may be at risk of losing your money. So we need counseling set up, boundaries open and then I think you can start booking trips and travel and look forward to next year, he says. Read more: The closure of the Canada-US border was extended again, until July 21st The Canada-US border is currently set to reopen for non-essential travel starting July 21st. Firestone does not think the consultation will be extended. Travel will start again, the economy will thrive and we will return to what we will call the new normal, he says. – For more information on Canada’s current travel restrictions and what to expect when booking a trip, watch the full video above. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







