‘I hope the conversation will spark’: Quebec historian’s new booklet focuses on the French community of Sudbury

A new publication highlighting the history of Francophones in the Sudbury area is set to hit the market today on St. Jean-Baptiste Day.

The 60-page booklet was written and researched by Serge Dupuis, a professor at Laval University in Quebec who is originally from the northern city of Ontario.

Published by L’Association canadienne-franaise de l’Ontario du grand Sudbury (ACFO), Dupuis’s research is being released in both English and French and hopes to promote a better understanding of French culture.

“I hope it will spark conversations and help teachers and students and public and political officials become more aware of that story,” Dupuis said.

The idea, Dupuis said, is to help show a “history trajectory” for the community since it settled in the Sudbury area as early as the 1880s.

“I hope this can make politicians a little more sensitive, perhaps, realizing where francophones come from when they advocate for French-language services or specific institutions,” he said.

Part of this story involves the struggle for Francophones to establish their own schools and cultural institutions, sometimes flying ahead of provincial regulations.

“[The struggle] it is not as obvious as what we may have seen in eastern Ottawa or Ontario, but there is still this strong will to develop a full-fledged French-language education regime, ”Dupuis said.

“It starts in the 19th century and goes up to the present day when we are talking about having a French-language university in Sudbury.

“So this is 150 years of war in a certain way.”