The far right shakes as conservatives lead the French regional vote health

Paris’s far-right Marine Le Pens (AP) party stalled, French President Emmanuel Macron’s centrists ousted and incumbent Conservatives rose ahead in Sunday’s first round of regional elections dominated by security issues and a record turnout. low.

What was supposed to be a vote focused on local concerns like transportation, schools and infrastructure turned into a clothing test next year’s presidential vote, as potential presidential hopefuls caught up in the regional campaign to try out ideas and gain followers. Macron’s rivals on the left and right ostensibly denounced the pandemic treatment by his government.

The clash appears to have disarmed some voters and less than 34% turned out, according to polling agencies. Politicians across the spectrum begged voters to stay home and wake up for the crucial June 17 second round.

Le Pen called the low turnout in a civic catastrophe that distorted the country’s electoral reality and produces a misleading vision of current political forces.

The result is a clear hurdle for Le Pen’s National Rally, even though it came in second in most regions, according to early official results and polling agency forecasts. She hopes to gain control of a region for the first time to step up her decade-long effort to legitimize a longtime party as an anti-democratic, anti-Semitic party.

He had climbed high in the pre-election polls and directed the campaign discourse towards him favorite police entities and immigration although both are issues addressed by the central government and not regional councils. The party dominated the first round of the last regional elections in 2015, but collapsed in the runoff as parties and voters rallied against it.

The result is also a deep embarrassment for Macron, whose new ruling Republic party hoped to create a regional ground for the first time but failed to enthuse voters.

Projections by three polling agencies show that the conservative Republican Party, which currently leads seven of the 13 regions of mainland France, won the most general votes on Sunday, between 27-29%.

They were attended by the National Rally with 18-19%, followed by the Socialist Party and its allies, the Greens, the Republic of Macron in motion and the far left Left-Handed France. Early official results from each region reflect a similar breakdown.

The parties that win more than 10% of the votes go to the runoff, which will determine the number of seats each party gets in the regional councils.

Many polling stations remained largely empty as voting began in schools and community centers from Marseille on the Mediterranean coast to Le Touquet on the English Channel. Those who turned out to vote had to stay disguised and distanced from society and hold their pens to sign voting records.

The post by potential presidential contenders irritated voters like Patrice Grignoux, a 62-year-old tech consultant voting in Paris.

The presidential election is a world in itself, he told the Associated Press. When you take Brittany or the Paris region, it’s completely different. The north is also completely different. … There are issues you find at a regional level, but they have nothing to do with national issues.

A major battle was in Hauts-de-France, a part of northern France that includes the port of Calais, where five of the Macrons government ministers joined the campaign, but his party did not even reach the runoff, according to early results.

Another race to see is the region that includes Provence, the French Riviera and part of the Alps, where Rally National candidate Thierry Mariani seemed to have a thinner advantage than expected over the conservative current. Mariani has said he wants more police and no more public funding for groups promoting individual communities, which many see as targets of Muslim associations or LGBTQ movements.

The Macrons party did not exist the last time voters elected regional leaders in 2015. It faced disappointment with Macrons policies, including from rural voters who supported the yellow vest uprising against perceived economic injustice.

The virus played only a small role in the vote. As infections have been alleviated and vaccinations have spread, the French government recently opened restaurants, shops and long-haul travel opportunities. Starting Sunday, the prime minister lifted a police detention center overnight during the unpopular night, just in time for the election.