The doctor was arrested for raping a colleague in Assams Dibrugarh

The woman, who comes from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, has been sent for a medical examination. (Representative Image)

A 34-year-old doctor was arrested Thursday on suspicion of raping a female colleague in the Assams Dibrugarh district.

The accused was practicing in a private hospital in the town of Dibrugarh in the Upper Assam division.

In her complaint filed at the Borbori police station, the victim, working at the same hospital, claimed that her colleague raped her inside a hospital cabin on Wednesday evening.

According to reports, the female doctor comes from Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Based on the victims’ complaint, one case was registered at the Barbari police station under the Dibrugarh police station under section 376 (rape) and 328 (causing damage) of the IPC.

Confirming the reports, Dibrugarh District Police (PS) Supervisor Shwetank Mishra told Aajtak / India Today TV over the phone that the accused doctor was arrested on charges of raping his colleague.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim on Thursday, a case was registered and we have arrested the accused doctor, Mishra said.

On the other hand, a Dibrugarh district police officer said that the victim was sent for medical examination and her statement was recorded.

