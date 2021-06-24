The EU Parliament adopts a resolution calling for the right to safe abortion





European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic speaks with Secretary of State for European Affairs and Council President Ana Paula Zacarias during the European Parliament plenary session to prepare for the June 24-25 European Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium 23 June 2021. Aris Oikonomou Swimming pool through REUTERS

BRUSSELS, June 24 (Reuters) – European Union lawmakers on Thursday adopted a resolution calling on the 27-nation bloc to ensure the right to legal and safe abortion in a bid to improve women’s sexual and reproductive health. The non-binding resolution, passed by 378 to 255 votes, said the COVID-19 pandemic had limited access to many essential services for sexual and reproductive health and rights, illustrating how the pandemic affected women more than men. The vote came on the same day as a referendum in Gibraltar on whether it should ease one of the strictest abortion laws in Europe. While much of Europe has legalized abortion, some countries impose restrictions and deep divisions on abortion rights remain. Rights activists say women’s rights in Europe have come under pressure in recent years, particularly in Poland, whose nationalist government has introduced a de facto ban on abortion. The parliamentary resolution calls on EU countries to increase regular health checks, improve access to contraceptive and fertility treatments and fight menstrual poverty. He calls for laws to be passed to protect the rights of transgender people and calls for better sex education for children. The vote followed a heated debate in the chamber, with lawmakers ending up voting on more than 50 amendments to the resolution. Supporters argued that strengthening health and sexual and reproductive rights was necessary to ensure equality and respect for democratic human rights. Opponents said access to abortion would not improve women’s health and that the right to life was essential. Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Edited by Giles Elgood Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

