Drugs found in the office of a fake officer conducting camp- New Indian Express

from PTI

KOLKATA: Some of the “vaccines” seized from the office of the fake arrested IAS officer, who had set up several camps to inoculate people, are actually injections of antibiotics used for a number of bacterial infections, one said on Thursday. Kolkata Police officer.

It was also discovered during the investigation that the arrested man opened several bank accounts in the names of senior officials of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) using false documents, the official said.

“Debanjan Deb’s office was raided this afternoon from where we seized a large number of Amikacin injection bottles. We also found Covishield fake labels from there. Some documents and computers were confiscated,” he told the PTI.

It was found in his office in the Kasba area of ​​Kolkata that fake Covaxin labels had been affixed to Amikacin injection bottles.

“Deb bought Amikac from chemists claiming he is a KMC official,” he said, adding that production and expiration dates were not printed on the vials.

In addition to Amikacin, other “medicines” were also seized from his office.

Samples of vials seized from the vaccination camp from where he was arrested Wednesday and from his office on Thursday were sent for analysis, the official said.

If Amikacin is administered in a small amount, the chances of any major adverse effects are slim unless the person in question suffers from a severe renal problem, said Dr Sanjeeb Bandyopadhyay of Beliaghata ID Hospital, a state-run institution, for PTI when contacted.

“It is suspected that about 2,000 people were inoculated in camps organized by him,” the official said.

The KMC has begun to distinguish people who have received Covid vaccines from its camps.

“After identifying all of them, we will consult with the doctors after assessing their health conditions,” said a senior KMC official.

Police found KMC “forged stamps and letters” from Deb’s office.

Police arrested the 28-year-old on Wednesday for allegedly posing as an IAS officer and organizing a COVID-19 vaccination camp in the Kasba area, where actor and Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty also had her stroke.

Chakraborty, who was invited to attend the camp, said she became suspicious about the vaccination process as she did not receive the custom SMS sent to people after they were administered a dose and informed police.

Asked what Deb’s real purpose was in keeping such camps free and who had helped him, the IPS officer said: “It’s still to be known. The accused has not yet spoken about it.”

The investigation revealed that Deb had also conducted another vaccination camp at a college on North Amherst Street in the city where several teachers and students had received the vaccine.

“He had also distributed masks and cleansers, in addition to inoculating people in these areas,” the official said.

The Sleuths are also looking for the people who funded the camps and from where he had bought the bottles.

“We need to know what else he had done using this false identity and who else is connected to him. A person cannot just organize such programs,” the police official said.

He introduced himself as a joint commissioner of KMC and traveled in a large car with the state government logo.

During the investigation, police discovered that Deb had opened several bank accounts in the names of senior KMC officials at a private bank using forged documents, and a complaint was filed at the New Market police station on Thursday.

“We discovered that the money had been deposited in the account,” the police officer said.

Deb could have political connections that helped him organize vaccination camps, the officer said.

Meanwhile, several photos in which the arrested man is allegedly seen with senior Trinamool Congress leaders appeared on Thursday.

The official said police are checking whether the photos are original or fake.

Deb had sought out personal security guards from the State Department of Information and Cultural Affairs after being identified as a central government OSD, he said.