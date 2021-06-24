Visa To Buy Tank Banking Platform – Top International News





1. US markets climb to record highs US stocks rose with data signaling that the economic recovery is in full swing. President Joe Biden and senators are close to an agreement on a $ 559 billion (s $ 40 billion) infrastructure plan to boost the economy. The Federal Reserve is set to release the results of a stress test on the banking system, with all major banks expected to pass. Stoxx Europe up 0.89% Dow Jones is up 0.67% NASDAQ increased by 0.90% 2. Siemens Predicts the Highest Growth Target and Announces Distribution Acquisition German industrial production company Siemens on Thursday said it has raised its target for annual revenue growth at a rate of 5-7%, compared to Siemens’ previous target of 4-5%. The company made Rs 46,940 cro as revenue in 2020. A new share purchase of Rs 26,547 crore starts in October 2026. 3. Blackstone Group raises its takeover bid for St. ModwenProperties Private equity firm Blackstone Group has raised its takeover bid for UK-based property investment and development business in St. Louis. Modwen Properties at $ 12,979. The latest offer is Rs 578 per share compared to the previous offer of Rs 559 per share. St. Modwen Properties builds homes, owns and manages some industrial and logistical assets in Britain. According to recent reports, this offer has been accepted by St. Modwen. 4. Starlink will only be made public when the cash flow is greatest Clear and predictable: Musk Starlink- SpaceX’s space Internet venture will only go public when its cash flow is clear and predictable, Elon Musk said in a tweet. He thinks going public before this will be painful and bad for shareholders. Starlink is a planned network of tens of thousands of satellites, which are expected to offer faster internet speeds. 5. Visa To Buy Tink Banking Platform for Rs 190 billion Payment technology company Visa announced on Thursday the deal to buy the European open banking platform Tink for Rs 19,000 crore. Tink would maintain the brand and its management team and its headquarters would be located in Stockholm. 6. Brazil Consumer Trust Is Seven MonthsHigh: Survey A study shows that consumer confidence in Brazil in June rose to a seven-month high. The Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) Consumer Confidence Index rose 4.7 points to 80.9 points in June, the highest since November last year 7. Accenture Beats Q3 Outcome Evaluations; Set up instructions Key IT Services Accenture reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter. Revenue grew 21% year-on-year to $ 13.3 billion. The company also set guidelines for growth growth for 2021 at 10-11% from the previously estimated 8.5%. With Accenture reporting such a large number, Indian IT service players will also see a positive outlook this quarter. Nifty IT closed more than 2.5% to date and may continue to move. 8. India calls on OPEC + to increase oil supply India has once again urged OPEC + to increase supply by expressing deep concern over high crude oil prices. High crude oil prices are adding to significant inflationary pressure in India, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told on Thursday. Leading analysts expect crude oil prices to rise from their current high multi-year levels. 9. Biden Prohibits Solar Products Made In China. Opportunity for India? The administration of President Bidens today imposed a highly focused ban on solar products made in China. The ban will affect the import of silica-based products from Hoshine Silicon Industry Co. and aims to address human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region. Of the 4 major companies from the region, 3 are blacklisted. According to reports by UN experts, Uighur Muslims and other minorities are forced to work against their will in these regions. China has denied all allegations, as always. Interestingly, Mukesh Ambani said today that Reliance is investing heavily in green energy with large investments over Rs 75,000 in Rs in Jamnagar. 10. Renault signs battery supply agreement for France EV Hub French manufacturer Renault is said to be signing an agreement with Chinas Envision AESC to produce batteries for a future electric vehicle manufacturing hub in France. The partnership is said to be part of a broader plan to be announced by French President Emmanual Macron on Monday. Renault rushes for batteries add fuel to the fire of traditional car manufacturers pushing in EV technology. In anticipation of such a revolution in India too!

