IOF-ESCEO-SICOT Collaboration to Improve the Educational Extent of Orthopedic Surgeons

The International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF), the European Society for the Clinical and Economic Aspects of Osteoporosis, Osteoarthritis and Musculoskeletal Diseases (ESCEO) and the International Society of Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology (SICOT) have announced a cooperation agreement to develop and research opportunities.

Professor Cyrus Cooper, President of the IOF stated:

As the largest global organization dedicated to osteoporosis and fracture prevention, the IOF is pleased to work in collaboration with ESCEO and SICOT. Our respective organizations share mutual values ​​and a mission to provide the best possible care for patients worldwide, including through optimal post-fracture rehabilitation and osteoporosis care. The three organizations have already developed some successful joint educational events and this spirit of cooperation will now be underlined by a new formal agreement which sets out an excellent framework for joint efforts in the future.

The organizations pledge to hold annual joint educational events at their respective annual congresses and to support mutual advocacy topics. The IOF and ESCEO will also collaborate on the development of webinars and educational content for the SICOT Pioneer. SICOT Pioneer is a program of innovative orthopedic networks, e-learning, education and research. The platform hosts webinars and electronic events and, together with the conventional SICOT Congress program, seeks to facilitate the exchange of knowledge in all regions of the world and from the most experienced to the youngest surgeons.

This year the three organizations have already planned the joint session Joint Symposium ESCEO-IOF-SICOT: Fracture Liaison Services (FLS) in Orthopedic Surgery to be held in the next virtual World Congress on Osteoporosis, Osteoarthritis and Musculoskeletal Diseases, from 26-29 August 2021. Also, a joint SICOT-ESCEO-IOF Symposium will be held in 41st SICOT World Orthopedic Congress, scheduled in Budapest, Hungary, from 15-18 September 2021.

Professor Jean-Yves Reginster, President of ESCEO and Chairman of the IOF of the Committee of National Societies, reinforced the importance of the educational activity for orthopedic surgeons:

Approximately half of all patients suffering a hip fracture have had a previous warning fracture. However, about 80% of patients with fragility fractures are not being identified, diagnosed, and treated for the underlying disease. Through our partnership with SICOT we hope to raise awareness of the osteoporosis care gap through the extension of intensified education for orthopedic surgeons. As the first specialists to see patients with fragility fractures, these specialists are uniquely placed to begin the identification and management of osteoporosis, and they play an important role within the well-known, hospital-based, multidisciplinary units often as Fracture Liaison Services.

Dr. Ashok Johari, President of SICOT, stated:

As a leading international provider of education for orthopedic surgeons, the mission of SICOTs is to promote the advancement of orthopedics and traumatology to an international level, in particular to improve patient care. There are many unreachable areas on the globe and the merger of three major organizations means a wonderful synergy of expertise in working for common causes. I look forward to a long-term cooperation and collaboration between our organizations for the good of humanity. My best wishes for a better future for all.

About IOF

The International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) is the largest non-governmental organization in the world dedicated to the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis and related musculoskeletal diseases. IOF members, including research committees, as well as 268 patient, medical, and research societies, work together to make fracture prevention and healthy mobility a worldwide health care priority.

About ESCEO

The European Society for the Clinical and Economic Aspects of Osteoporosis, Osteoarthritis and Musculoskeletal Diseases (ESCEO) is a non-profit organization dedicated to close interaction between clinical scientists dealing with rheumatic disorders, pharmaceutical industry in the field of pharmaceutical industry. registration of such drugs and health policy makers, to integrate the management of osteoporosis and osteoarthritis within the comprehensive perspective of the use of health resources. The objective of ESCEO is to provide practitioners with the latest clinical and economic information, allowing them to organize their daily practice, in a evidence-based perspective of medicine, with a cost-conscious perception. www.esceo.org

About SICOT

Socit Internationale de Chirurgie Orthopdique et de Traumatologie (SICOT) is an international non-profit association. SICOTs mission is to promote the advancement of the science and art of orthopedics and traumatology to an international level, in particular to improve patient care, and to foster and develop teaching, research and education. It maintains the philosophy that orthopedic education should be accessible, accessible, and appropriate for surgeons, regardless of their background, culture, or resources. In 2019, SICOT celebrated its 90th birthday. The annual SICOTs World Orthopedic Congress is a truly global gathering of orthopedists from over 110 member nations. https://www.sicot.org/ @SICOTortho