By Jim Gomez | Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III, the son of pro-democracy icons who helped overthrow dictator Ferdinand Marcos and a defender of good governance who brought China’s territorial claims to an international tribunal, has died. He was 61 years old.

Aquino’s family told a news conference that he died in his sleep early Thursday due to “secondary kidney failure after diabetes”. A former Cabinet official, Rogelio Singson, said Aquino had been undergoing dialysis and was preparing for a kidney transplant.

“The mission accomplished Noy, be happy now with dad and mom,” said Pinky Aquino-Abellada, a sister of the late president, using his nickname and trying to hold back her tears.

Condolences poured out by politicians led by President Rodrigo Duterte and others, including the Catholic Church and dominant Senator Imee Marcos, a daughter of the late dictator.

“Beyond politics and a lot of public harshness, I knew Noynoy as a good and simple spirit. He will lose deeply, “Marcos said in a statement, using Aquino’s nickname.

The Philippine flags were lowered by half the staff in government buildings.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of President Aquino and will continue to be grateful for our partnership,” the US Embassy in charge said in a statement.

Aquino, who served as president from 2010 to 2016, was the heir to a family that is seen as a defense against authoritarianism in the Philippines.

His father, former Senator Benigno Aquino Jr., was killed in 1983 while under military custody at Manila International Airport, which now bears his name. His mother, Corazon Aquino, led the 1986 “people’s power” revolt that toppled Marcos. The military-backed uprising became a harbinger of popular revolts against authoritarian regimes around the world.

A clan of a wealthy politically-owned land-owning clan in the northern Philippines, Aquino, affectionately called Noynoy or Pnoy by many Filipinos, built an image of an incorruptible politician fighting poverty and suffering for the excesses of the elites of country, including powerful politicians. One of his first orders that stood throughout his presidency was to ban the use of sirens on vehicles carrying VIPs through the infamous traffic jams in Manila.

Aquino, whose family went into exile in the US during Marcos’ rule, had troubled ties with China as president. After China grabbed a controversial tooth in 2012 following a tense dispute in the South China Sea, Aquino authorized a complaint to an international arbitration court that questioned the validity of China’s comprehensive claims on Beijing’s strategic waterway claim across the South China Sea on historical grounds.

“We will not be pushed around because we are a small country compared to them,” Aquino told the Associated Press in June 2011. “We think we have very strong grounds to say ‘do not enter our territory.'”

The Philippines mostly won. But China refused to join the arbitration and dismissed as fraudulent the 2016 court ruling, which invalidated Beijing’s claims based on a 1982 UN maritime treaty. Aquino’s legal challenge and final decision sank relations between Beijing and Manila at a minimum of all time.

Born in 1960 as the third of five children, Aquino never married and had no children. A graduate in economics, he pursued business opportunities before entering politics.

During his mother’s troubled presidency after democracy was restored, Aquino was wounded with a firearm during a failed 1987 coup attempt by rebel soldiers who tried to surround the heavily guarded Malacanang presidential palace. Three of his security companions were killed. A bullet had been stuck in Aquino’s neck.

He won a seat in the House of Representatives in 1998, where he served until 2007, then successfully ran for the Senate. Aquino announced his presidential campaign in September 2009, saying he was responding to people’s call to continue his mother’s legacy. She had just died a few weeks ago from colon cancer.

He won with a battle cry “without the corrupt, there will be no poor people.” He called ordinary Filipinos his “boss” and offered himself as their servant. Friends said he often carried a copy of the Philippine Constitution in his pocket, a reflection of his unwavering belief that no one is above the law.

His victory was also seen as a protest vote due to outrage over the corruption scandals of his predecessor, Gloria Macapagal Arroyo. She was detained for nearly five years before the Supreme Court cleared her of the charges. Arroyo later served as chairman of the Chamber under Duterte.

Public expectations for Aquino were high. As he moved against corruption by banning Arroyo and three powerful senators and launching anti-poverty programs, the deep inequalities and weak institutions in the Southeast Asian country ravaged by decades-old communist and Muslim uprisings remained very frightening.

Under Aquino, the government expanded a program that provides cash assistance to the poorest in exchange for parental commitments to send children to school. Meanwhile, big business benefited from government partnership agreements that allowed them to fund major infrastructure projects such as highways and airports for long-term benefits.

One of Aquino’s main successes was the signing of a peace agreement in 2014 with the largest Muslim separatist rebel group, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front. It eased decades of fighting in the south of the country, the homeland of Muslim minorities in the predominantly Roman Catholic country.

Opponents attacked the wrong steps, including a bus mortgage crisis in Manila that ended with the killing of eight Chinese tourists from Hong Kong by a disgruntled police officer and delays in recovery efforts to the catastrophic consequences of Typhoon Haiyan in 2013.

Aquino was heavily criticized in 2015 for his absence at a ceremony at an air base in Manila for the arrival of the remains of police commandos who were killed by Muslim insurgents during a covert attack that killed one of the most suspected terrorists. wanted in Asia. Aquino went ahead with a planned inauguration of a car factory, prompting criticism that it lacked sensitivity.

Aquino held high approval ratings when his one-year, six-year term ended in 2016. The rise of populist Duterte, whose deadly crackdown on illicit drugs has killed thousands of suspects mostly for smallpox, was a control of reality for the degree of public discontent and failures perceived during Aquino’s reformist rule.

Aquino campaigned against Duterte, warning that he could be an imminent dictator and could pull back the democracy and economic momentum achieved in his term.

Time magazine named Aquino one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2013, praising him for stabilizing a sprinkling economy and for China’s courageous confrontation over the South China Sea disputes.

After stepping down, Aquino stayed out of politics and the public eye.

He survived by four sisters. His cremated remains will be sent Friday to a Roman Catholic church at the University of Ateneo de Manila, his former school, for a one-day public visit, undergoing coronavirus protection measures ahead of a planned weekend intervention, organizers said.

Associated Press reporters Joeal Calupitan and Aaron Favila contributed to this report.