CAG report accuses TN Govt Under AIADMK regime of vandalism

The report of the Auditor General and Auditor General of India has assessed unfair benefits to the contractors, additional costs and in vain in addition to the loss to pay off the debt all together going to rupee crop, in his audit of Tamil Nadu government enterprises presented at the Assembly on Thursday. These were related to the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (for the year ended March 31, 2019), the alcoholic beverage unit, Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation, a Bio Park and a cement corporation (audit for these three units). is for the end of the year 31 March 2018).

In its privately run TASMAC bars report, the CAG noted the lack of an appropriate clause in the agreement for an escalation of the license fee in the event of an extension of the license period beyond the agreed period. This resulted in the loss of government funds of $ 18.67 million and $ 19 billion as the agency commission for TASMAC during the extended license period (July 2016 – November 2017) in bars merged with 326 retail stores.

At the Tamil Nadu Bio Park Industrial Development Corporation (TICEL Bio Park), the report entitled “Waste Expenditure” said that procuring laboratory equipment without setting the necessary power to handle it resulted in the emptying of laboratory equipment worth 17, 32 crowns Rs for more than four years. As for TN Cements Corporation, the report cited unfair favor and unnecessary benefit. The appointment of an unsuitable agency as a remittance agent and the extension of the credit facility without any security led to the non-recovery of liabilities of Rs 4.49 Cro.

The review of discharge fees with retrospective effect for two years ending 2014-15 for unjustified reasons led to the unfair benefit of Rs 75 loop for transfer agents. In the management of coal supply, the audit assessed the economy and efficiency of transporting coal from the shores to load and unload ports and power plants and detected errors and also listed “weaknesses” in the TANGEDCO coal quality assessment system.

As for the coal treatment contracts, the contractors were required to pay the Truck Transport Tariffs to the Dock Haldia Complex under the Kolkata Port Trust and the Visakhapatnam and Paradip Port Trusts at the rate announced by the railways on the basis of the “wagon tariff”. However, TANGEDCO reimbursed WHC for its contractors above the “MT base rate”, and the audit noted that although the truck’s carrying capacity was increased by rail, the MT rate calculated by the electricity monolith did not decrease, respectively, resulting in unfair to contractors.

“Based on the information available for only one year, namely 2017-18, the audit processed the unfair benefit to the contractors in relation to the three cargo ports as Rs 2.55 crore approximately,” she said, adding the government’s response in this regard was the Corporation. Nadu Generation and Distribution Company received 71.82 million meters of indigenous coal during 2014-19 from coal companies and transported 70.12 MMT via the railway-railway line from the mines to the discharge ports, Kamarajar Port in Ennore here and Tuticorin port for transport. further in power plants.

Of the remaining 1.70 MMT, one tonne of coal from Chattisgarh during 2017-19 and 0.70 tonne of coal from Singareni Collieries during 2016-18 was transported via the railway line to the plants. The audit noted that the cost of operating the coal discharge from the ship to the private terminal was more costly from Rs 5.60 per MT to Rs 71.17 per MT, when compared to another coal site (CB-2) during 2014-19.

“However, TANGEDCO used the private terminal only because of the sharing of the CB-2 with NTECL (a JV between NTPC and TANGEDCO) without any formal agreement which resulted in additional costs of Rs 41.68 crore.” Also, the analysis revealed that the current coal transit loss exceeded the limit allowed as set by TANGEDCO (1.5 percent) in 47 out of 60 months at the rate of 3.85 MT coal worth $ 58.37 million. The rate of the Central Electricity Regulator Commission for transit loss is 0.8 percent of the total amount moved.

“TANGEDCO neither analyzed the reasons for the excessive transit loss nor imposed any liability on the contractor as the contract did not have any clause for the same recovery by the contractor, despite knowing the short quantity delivered.” The report also noted the “downtime costs” of Rs 55.34 crore from TANGEDCO versus the Minimum Guaranteed Quantity (MGQ) issue. Speaking of MGQ, the report referred to “an erroneous overspending of Rs 10.61 million, which is recoverable”.

She also said that TANGEDCO should ensure that coal shortages are recorded at regular intervals and recoveries are carried out before the contract closes to protect the financial interest. The government entity “can give priority to the equalization of the transit loss, as it has been waiting for more than 19 years.” At TN Minerals Limited (report for the year ended 31 March 2018), the audit said that the operation of a mine despite knowing the poor quality of the granite resulted in infusion costs of Rs 71 lakh.

