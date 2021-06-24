Lawyers question President Bidya Devi Bhandari’s impartiality in Nepal settlement issue

President Bidya Devi Bhandari disbanded the lower house for the second time in five months on May 22nd

Kathmandu:

Questioning the impartiality of President Bidya Devi Bhandari in dissolving the House of Representatives on May 22, lawyers representing the petitioners against the measure have argued that her actions make it clear that she wanted no one but KP Sharma Oli as prime minister.

A five-member Supreme Court Constitutional Court led by Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana on Wednesday began the hearing process, beginning with letters joined by 146 lawmakers supporting Nepal Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba’s claim as Prime Minister.

On the recommendation of Prime Minister Oli, President Bhandari dissolved the lower house for the second time in five months on May 22 and announced early elections on November 12 and November 19.

Prime Minister Oli is currently leading a minority government after losing a vote of confidence in the 275-member House.

“Bhandari’s refusal to Deuba’s claim makes it clear that she wanted no one but KP Sharma Oli as prime minister,” Kathmandu Post quoted lawyer Govinda Bandi as saying on behalf of the petitioners against the dissolution of the Chamber.

Six of the lawyers arguing on behalf of the plaintiffs presented their arguments for four hours on Wednesday.

About 30 lawsuits have been filed in the Supreme Court against the move.

The Constitutional Bench has said it would first resolve the petition filed by Deuba, which is backed by 146 lawmakers, including 23 of Oli’S CPN-UML, the dissolved House.

“The president gave extra-constitutional justification to invalidate the claim of Congress President Nepal Deuba who had the support of 149 lawmakers,” Bandi said.

Plaintiffs’ attorneys claim that the President approved the dissolution of the Chamber even last midnight, even though he knew Deuba’s claim was valid, the newspaper said.

“The dissolution was the result of a bad intention,” said senior lawyer Khamba Bahadur Khati.

Lawyers argued that the signatures of the 149 lawmakers were enough for Bhandari to appoint Deuba as prime minister and if she had any doubts about the misuse of the signatures, she could leave the matter to the House to decide, she said.

Before the final hearing began on Wednesday, the Office of the President and the Prime Minister in their written responses to the court had justified their action to dissolve the Chamber.

Claiming that the House of Representatives was dissolved under the constitutional provisions, Bhandari told the Supreme Court that it could not overturn its decision on the case or undergo a judicial review.

For his part, Oli told the court that it is not up to the judiciary to appoint a Prime Minister as he cannot take on the legislative and executive functions of the state.

Plaintiffs’ lawyers, however, said Wednesday that the President had violated the legislature’s jurisdiction by rejecting Deuba’s claim to form a government.

Senior lawyer Shambhu Thapa said no one has the authority to stop people’s representatives from claiming to form a government.

“Who are you [to reject] when 149 lawmakers sign for Deuba? he asked, referring to the President. There is a floor test in Parliament to decide if anyone holds the majority. “

Senior lawyer Mahadev Yadav said he argued that the provision of Article 76 (5) was introduced in the Nepal Constitution to allow individual lawmakers to make efforts to form a government so that the Chamber does not face premature dissolution.

However, when Chief Justice Rana asked if there was any documentation of discussions in the Constituent Assembly on the article, in order to know the legislative purpose, Yadav said he was not aware of it.

Both parties are given 15 hours each to present their issues. The four members of amicus curiae have 30 minutes each to give their expert opinions.

The hearing will continue on Thursday and will continue until all arguments are completed.

“Plaintiffs’ attorneys will complete their arguments in the next two days,” Kishwor Poudel, a communications expert at the Supreme Court, told.

“Then comes the turn of the defendants,” he said.

The petitioners say the President should have left her in the House to test whether Deuba had a majority or not. Had he failed to try the majority, he would have been sitting on his feet, thus leading to the automatic dissolution of the Chamber.

Nepal plunged into a political crisis on December 20 last year after President Bhandari dissolved the House and announced new elections on April 30 and May 10 on the recommendation of Prime Minister Oli, amid a power struggle within the ruling Communist Party of Nepal (NCP). .

In February, the high court reinstated the dispersed House of Representatives, in a standoff over the battle-torn Prime Minister Oli who was preparing for early polls.

Oli consistently defended his move to dissolve the House of Representatives, saying some of his party leaders were trying to form a “parallel government”.