Vaccinated twice PASSENGERS may soon be exempted from quarantine upon return from amber list countries, with the government announcing its “intention” to introduce the plan later in the summer.

It means that anyone who has had two doses of a Vaccine for covid will be able to travel to an amber country and will not have to be isolated for 10 days after returning to England.

The government has not set a fixed date when the exemption may take effect, but it is hoped to be in place until the summer, so fully vaccinated can take advantage of their new travel freedoms.

When the plans come into force, in which countries will you be able to travel without being singled out on your arrival?

What are the testing arrangements for the places on the amber list?

Each country on the amber list has different deals for travelers coming from the UK.

Here are the rules for some of the most popular destinations on the amber list:

(* These are current country rules and may change before quarantine travel plans take effect)

croatia

Arrivals in the UK traveling to Croatia will need to undergo a negative PCR test taken in the previous 72 hours or a rapid antigen test undertaken in the previous 48 hours.

You can also enter the country if you have evidence of a vaccination – Croatia accepts your NHS application or your NHS letter to demonstrate your Covid-19 vaccination status.

UK citizens can also enter Croatia with a certificate stating that you have been cured by Covid and have had a positive PCR or rapid antigen test result in just the previous 180 days.

If you do not have a negative Covid test upon arrival in Croatia, you will need to self-isolate yourself until a negative test result is obtained.

Cyprus

The UK is on the Cyprus amber list, which means travelers must have a PCR test within 72 hours of departure and provide evidence of a negative result.

The results from the PCR test may be in the form of an email or SMS but the result itself and / or the appointment letter should include the date and time the test was performed.

All travelers must complete a Cyprus Flight Neck before their trip, and make sure the PCR test result is uploaded to the permit within 24 hours of your departure.

France

The UK is on France amber list and is only accepting fully vaccinated tourists.

But fully vaccinated travelers will need to submit the following documents:

Tests of a negative PCR test result obtained within 72 hours of departure or of a negative antigen test result obtained within 48 hours of departure – all passengers aged 11 years and older

A form of self-certified completed ‘sworn statement’ that they do not suffer from Covid symptoms and have not been in contact with confirmed cases in the previous 14 days

Vaccination status test

France ‘s definition of’ fully vaccinated ‘is determined by completing a vaccination schedule:

2 weeks after the second dose of Pfizer, Moderna and Oxford / AstraZeneca stroke

4 weeks after single dose of Johnson & Johnson

2 weeks after a single dose of any of the above vaccines and you have previously tested positive Covid

Greece (including islands)

Arrivals from the UK to Greece and its islands will need tests or a negative Covid PCR test taken 72 hours before arrival in Greece, a rapid negative Covid antigen test 48 hours before the flight or a test of two vaccines Covid-19 completed at least 14 days before travel.

Greece will accept your NHS application or NHS letter to demonstrate your Covid vaccination status.

Travelers must complete Passenger location form (PLF) no later than 11.59 pm (local time Greece) one day before arrival in Greece.

Portugal (including Azores and Madeira)

To travel to Portugal, Azores or Madeira from the UK you must have proof of a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of travel. If you are traveling to Portugal, the country also accepts a rapid negative Covid antigen test taken within 48 hours of travel – but must complete EU standards.

To travel to Madeira, along with a negative PCR test, you will need it complete and submit a passenger questionnaire. Passengers traveling to Madeira are exempt from performing an incoming PCR test if they have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 90 days or if they have had both doses of a Covid vaccine at least 15 days prior to travel.

Travelers to the Azores will need complete and submit a passenger questionnaire.

Spain (including Balearics and Canary Islands)

There are no testing requirements for arrivals from the UK to Spain, but all travelers must do fill out and sign an Online Health Check Form not more than 48 hours before the trip.

Find here the complete list of amber list countries.

What about children – are they exempt from quarantine?

ITV News understands that children may be allowed to travel to amber list countries without the need for quarantine upon arrival in England.

Along with double-stroke adults, unvaccinated children are understood to be included in quarantine travel plans.