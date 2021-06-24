Navi Mumbai Airport Name: Peaceful Protest; cops to book organizers, leaders | News from Mumbai





Thousands of people including those affected by the project (PAPs) and political party workers staged a peaceful protest to demand the nomination of Navi Mumbai International Airport proposed after PAP leader DB Patil. The International Committee of the International Airport International Party DB Patil Navi Mumbai has warned that it will stop all work of the airport if the state does not accept the request by 15 August. Police said cases will be filed against the leaders and organizers for holding a public meeting as they did not have permission for the same due to the pandemic. Amid fears of clashes between police and protesters, the public meeting took place on Palm Beach Road near the NMMC headquarters. Police said there were about 10,000 protesters, but organizers put the number at over 100,000. Independent sources put the number between 25,000 and 40,000. Shivraj Patil, Deputy Police Commissioner (DCP), zone 2, said, “We had asked the leaders not to hold the meeting, but since they continued, we were ready with a strong bandobast to prevent the protesters from reaching Cidco.” Bhavan. Cases will be registered against leaders and organizers. Such an appointment may not be allowed when Covid rates are still in effect. He claimed the protest was peaceful as police were constantly coordinating and communicating with protesters and leaders to ensure there would be no unwanted incidents. The action committee had planned a protest of at least 100,000 people to gherao Cidco, which has passed a resolution to name the airport after Shiv Sena supreme leader Balasaheb Thackeray. The protesters came not only from Navi Mumbai, Panvel and Uran but also Mumbai and other parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). They held placards, wore clothes with pictures of Patils and raised banners praising and declaring their demand. There were also several political leaders touching the party lines, including Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) MLA Raju Patil and Congressman Hussain Dalwai. The action committee submitted a memorandum to Cidco stating their request to repeal the resolution approving the name Balasaheb Thackerays and to propose the name DB Patils. The leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Panvel MLA Prashant Patil, who has been in charge of the agitation, said, There was not a single flag of a political party visible today, proving that this is a movement of people from all spheres. The children of the earth have come from all sides. The Prime Minister today has a very strong message of what people want. He added, We have given the government until August 15 to complete the formalities to finalize the name of DB Patils. If it fails to do so, the action committee and the sons of the land will ensure that all work related to Mumbai Navi Airport is stalled. For me my community is first and therefore it is my duty to be here for DB Patil. Raj Thackeray has only raised one airport technical issue which is an extension, but the state is playing games and expecting something really serious to happen to wake up, said Raju Patil, MNS leader. Congress leader Hussain Dalwai said, I worked with DB Patil on the OBC movement in which he was my leader. He received justice for the children of the earth and was an inspiration to the war of the people. The MVA wants the matter resolved amicably and DB Patil deserves the request made. He worked selflessly only for people.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos