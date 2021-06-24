The latest demographics constitute the largest group of COVID-19 cases

Kids ride their bikes in front of the sign for DA Morrison School in Toronto on June 2nd. Frank Gunn / Canadian Press

Children and adolescents make up the largest group of COVID-19 cases in the country, raising questions about their risk of exposure as restrictions are eased.

Vaccination rates among age-appropriate groups are steadily rising, leaving children to become less protected from infection. Health Canada has approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine only for those 12 years of age and older Modern vaccines only for individuals 18 years of age and older, although trials for younger children are underway.

Some experts say the benefits of easing public health constraints, such as school blockages and closures, are likely to outweigh the risks of infection in children, as COVID-19 tends to be mild in children, being nothing more serious than the common cold in most

Now that adults who tend to get sicker have had the opportunity to be vaccinated, the COVID-19 strain becomes like the flu, said Joan Robinson, a professor in the pediatrics department at the University of Alberta. We would never consider shutting down the whole society during flu season to prevent that morbidity and mortality because it just isn’t worth trading. And I think in the coming years, it will be what COVID-19 will look like.

According to the latest government records, as of June 18, those ages 19 and under account for 19.2 percent of COVID-19 cases in Canada, narrowly subtracting 20-29 years to account for the majority of cases. And in some recent outbreak groups, children and adolescents who are not yet eligible for vaccination or were only partially vaccinated have accounted for a large proportion of cases. In Northern Ontario, for example, when there were 216 active COVID-19 cases in Kashechewan First Nation last week, 105 of them were among children under the age of 12.

But how children are affected by COVID-19 has remained fairly consistent throughout the pandemic, even with the introduction of new, more transmissible variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, said Shaun Morris, clinician-scientist in infectious disease division at the hospital for sick children in Toronto. Many children have no symptoms at all, or very few symptoms, most often cough, runny nose, fever and loss of appetite, he said.

“If a child is sick enough to be hospitalized, it is usually because their breathing symptoms have worsened and they need to be monitored or ask for oxygen,” said Dr. Morris.

Government data show that 1.8 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the onset of the pandemic have been among those 19 or less. There were 13 deaths in this age group, accounting for 0.1 percent of all COVID-19 deaths.

The coronavirus is likely to never completely disappear and will continue to circulate in Canada and elsewhere, says Dr. Morris. As vaccine use continues, the threat of COVID-19 to children will depend on how much the virus is circulating in the community and, on an individual level, on factors such as the children they interact with, he said. But even if more children become infected than adults, they will still be at lower risk of serious illness and serious outcomes, he said.

Once community transmission, in general, has been brought to a very low level, I think that in addition to immunizing their children when their children are eligible to be immunized and following general public health guidelines, I do not think that is something parents should be disproportionately concerned about, he said.

However, there are still many unknowns when it comes to the impact of COVID-19 on children.

The relatively small number of children admitted to the hospital and seeking intensive care tend to have basic conditions, said Dr. Robinson. But while being overweight seems to be an important risk factor, it is still unclear which risk factors increase the incidence of hospital admissions the most, she said.

In rare cases, children also develop a condition called multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), which is believed to be associated with COVID-19. This syndrome, which tends to appear two to eight weeks after infection, involves an overly large immune response, causing inflammation throughout the body, Dr. explained. Robinson. In Alberta, more than 50 children have been hospitalized with MIS-C, at least half of whom were treated in intensive care and most recovered quickly, she said.

However, since no one knows for sure how many children have ever been infected with the coronavirus, it is not known what percentage of children actually end up in the hospital or develop MIS-C, she said.

Similarly, a relatively small number of children experience long-distance symptoms, but experts say the prevalence is unknown.

At the University of Michigan CS Mott Childrens Health Hospital, pediatric pulmonologist Ixsy Ramirez said a post-COVID pediatric clinic, which opened this spring, has received about four to six referrals a week. The clinic looks at children who have had a diagnosis of COVID-19 and whose symptoms have not disappeared after at least 60 days.

Dr. Ramirez said patients have symptoms that vary greatly in severity and usually include cough, shortness of breath and fatigue. Most of them are teenagers who used to be healthy. Some have difficulty with simple tasks, such as walking up stairs without getting tired, while others find that they can not play sports like they used to, she said.

Although children appear to be less likely to have long-distance symptoms than adults, they still need to take precautions against catching COVID-19, she said. I do not think that necessarily means, Well, we just pay attention to the wind and they are okay to do as they please.

