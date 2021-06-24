European leaders insist discrimination is not tolerated as Hungary passes LGBT law

BRUSSELS (AP) Some European Union leaders insisted on Thursday that discrimination should not be tolerated in the 27-nation bloc, setting the stage for a heated summit on new legislation in Hungary that would ban children from showing content in relation to LGBT issues.

The bill was signed on Wednesday by President Jnos der after the Hungarian parliament approved the bill last week. Widely condemned by human rights groups, it prohibits the sharing of content about homosexuality or the restoration of sex to people under the age of 18 in school sex education programs, movies or commercials.

The government says it will protect children, but critics say it links homosexuality to pedophilia. It will take effect in 15 days.

Speaking after arriving at the meeting in Brussels, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbnruled withdrew the withdrawal of the law, insisting it does not target homosexuals. It is not about homosexuality, but about children and parents, Orbnsaid portraying himself as a protector of homosexuals.

I am a freedom fighter in the communist regime. Homosexuality was punished and I fought for their freedom and rights, said the hardline nationalist. I am defending the rights of gay boys, but this law is not about them.

The issue has drawn sharp attention to the EU’s inability to curb illiberal democracies between its ranks such as Hungary and Poland, whose deeply conservative, nationalist and anti-migrant governments have rejected democratic standards and values ​​for years. queue.

He was also taken to the central stage of the premier international football tournament in Europe, where the continents that governed the UEFA football body refused host city Munich to display the colors of the rainbow during a match between Germany and Hungary in the European Championship on Wednesday night.

This followed the performance on 15 June by fans at the Hungary-Portugal match in Budapest of banners claiming anti-LMBTQ using Hungarian sentiments. (The Guardian noted that Hungarian fans had previously rubbed Irish players on the knees in support of the Black Lives Matter movement ahead of a June 8 friendly.)

Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, who is openly gay, said Hungarian law further stigmatizes homosexuals and must be fought.

The hardest thing for me was admitting to myself when I realized I was in love with this person of my sex, Bettel said. It was hard to tell my parents, hard to tell my family. We have a lot of young people who commit suicide because they do not accept themselves as they are.

In their coordinated Twitter messages, some EU leaders write that hatred, intolerance and discrimination have no place in our Union. Therefore, today and every day, we support LGBTI diversity and equality so that our future generations can grow up in a Europe of equality and respect.

Many attached a letter to their tweets to European Council President Charles Michel, who hosted their summit, as well as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who also attended the meeting.

Respect and tolerance are at the core of the European project. We are committed to continuing this effort, ensuring that future generations of Europeans grow up in an atmosphere of equality and respect, the letter said, signed by the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Spain, among others.

Hungary was not named, but many of the same leaders signed a letter earlier this week backed by 17 countries calling on the von der Leyens commission, which oversees EU law, to take the government to Budapest at the European Court of Justice on the bill.

The Commission has already taken the first step in legal action. On Wednesday, Brussels sent a letter to the Hungarian Minister of Justice requesting clarifications, explanations and information regarding the elements of the bill.

He said some provisions appear to directly violate the prohibition of discrimination based on sex and sexual orientation and would place homosexuality, gender reassignment and divergence from self-identity on the same footing as pornography.

Asked on Thursday about the Hungarian bill, Guterres said all forms of discrimination are completely unacceptable and obviously any form of discrimination against LGBTQ + people is completely unacceptable.

Speaking after a meeting with Guterres, EU Parliament President David Sassoli said a mechanism that makes payments to Hungary from a COVID-19 recovery fund conditional on respect for the rule of law should be activated. The time has come for the law to be implemented, Sassoli said.

At a press conference in Budapest on Thursday, Orbns chief of staff Gergely Gulys dismissed criticism of the law and called for its repeal, insisting it was in line with EU regulations.

We do not think that corrections are needed, the law is as good as it is. But of course we are ready for any discussion with the commission, Gulyssaid.

Gulyssaid that the Hungarian ambassadors had given a message to the foreign ministries of all the signatory countries which claimed that the governments of some member states had launched an unfounded attack on Hungary.

