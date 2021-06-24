Need to work with countries in vax passport: RS Sharma

From trouble and a slow start since it opened in January, to a record 8.6 million vaccinations Monday, India’s online vaccination platform CoWin has come a long way. With the return to centralized vaccine procurement starting on June 21, the government is constantly adjusting the platform for the mass adult immunization apparatus. The man behind CoWin, RS Sharma, executive director of the National Health Authority (NHA) and chairman of the CoWin panel, spoke in an interview about the challenges facing the government, the use and scaling up of CoWin and vaccine passports, among others. Edited excerpts:

Government data show an urban-rural divide in access to CoWin. Why is this so, and what are you doing to address this issue?

We have a huge amount of internet infrastructure in India, with over 1 billion telephone connections. Now, 1 billion telephone connections do not belong to urban areas alone. There are connections everywhere. I agree, it’s not a great band, but it does matter. But the system is also comprehensive. About 53% of the vaccine doses given locally are in rural India, and 80% of the total vaccines have been unregistered. The assumption is that in rural areas, more people could have gone without registration and in urban areas, more people could have gone with registration. Moreover, owning a cell phone is not a prerequisite for vaccinating covidium. The CoWin platform is a comprehensive IT system that provides a flexible framework with all the features needed to facilitate coverage in the most remote parts as well as for those who are most vulnerable. The data show that more than 70% of vaccination centers are located in rural areas, including more than 26,000 in primary health centers and 26,000 in sub-health centers.

What new features at CoWin are you working on integrating with vaccine passports?

From the beginning, we have introduced what is called a digital vaccination certificate. Now, this certificate we have listed with what are called Rapid Health Care Interaction Resources or FHIR. Now, FHIR is a standard of the World Health Organization (WHO). While other countries talk about vaccine passports, the digital certificate is our vaccine passport. Basically, we need to incorporate this into our travel infrastructure. The WHO did this subgroup on vaccine passports, but now it has all become a bilateral issue. One country tells another that I will accept your certificate and you accept mine. We will have to work on this with different countries, but that is as good as it gets.

Are we in talks with countries to accept this certificate?

So far, the WHO has formed several committees. There were two groups. One group would look at standardization, and another group would have multilateral agreements. Now, the second group is apparently not working. This decision has happened very recently. We are left with a bilateral pact. Therefore, we need to have conversations with countries. This is not my territory and it is something at the level of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. At our level, what we have produced is essentially digital passports or digital certificates of access. It is encrypted, digitally verifiable and QR encoded.

How does a person wishing to travel relate his / her certificate to passports?

That work is in progress. Indeed, we are also saying that if you are a potential international traveler, you should mention your passport as your proof of identity. Thus, automatically, the passport number will be stored in the certificates. Even otherwise, if there is already a certificate where you have given your Aadhaar number or driver’s license, we are developing a facility where you can also tie your passport to your self-declaration, and we will verify on the back that the passport your details are also similar to the details provided.

In terms of domestic travel, is there a need for more interfaces with airlines and other transport entities to verify certificates, given that the Center has suggested that fully vaccinated people do not need a negative RT-PCR test for interstate travel?

We do not need to provide the interface because the certificate we issue after vaccination is verifiable. The certificate is in accordance with FHIR and we have the vaccine type data set, the date of vaccination and the name of the person who was vaccinated and the details of the vaccinated. Enc is encrypted with the private key of the government of India. Our public key is the certification verification section on the CoWin website. To provide verification, we already have a QR coded code, which can be verified.

Are you sharing your application programming interface (API) for CoWin?

There are no restrictions on either the number or the type of enterprise that can apply for the API. In fact, we have about 125 applications for APIs. We shared API keys with 34 entities like Paytm, 1mg, Apollo Hospitals, Air Asia and others, and also the governments of Bengal, Kerala and Karnataka. APIs can be accessed to write an application. They may not be in the vaccination business at all. Paytm is not vaccinated, but they have APIs. Undoubtedly, it is the Center or state governments that will authorize the vaccination centers. Vaccinating people and gaining access to the API are two different things.

