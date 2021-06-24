Unauthorized Solution Creates Stress Test for Israel New Government





JABAL SUBEIH, West Bank When Israeli settlers picked up a gust of wind in the West Bank last month, it became the last of about 140 unauthorized settler posts built there in recent decades. Aside from the Palestinian villagers who could no longer reach the olive groves there, the camp initially attracted little attention. Since then, the rapidly expanding settlement, Evyatar, and the massive protests it has begun to attract, have become an early stress test for Israel’s fragile new government. The settlement is illegal under Israeli law and the Israeli military has done so ordered was flattened, provided it was approved by the government. If the new right-wing prime minister, Naftali Bennett, backs the settlers, he will oust left-wing and Arab members of his coalition. If he allows them to be expelled, he will allow Israeli law to paint it as a tunnel. An eviction may come as soon as Sunday, but may be delayed by legal proceedings.

This is the proof of Naftali Bennett, said Yoav Kisch, a lawmaker in the opposition Likud party, as he visited the settlement on Tuesday. If you are truly a prime minister and actually have right-wing ideologies, stop this misguided, twisted and deceptive evacuation of Evyatar, he added. This is in your hands.

Mr Bennetts’ dilemma embodies the tightrope that his government is treading during its earliest days in office. To win a parliamentary majority large enough to push his predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, out of power, Mr. Bennett and his central partner, Yair Lapid, rallied an ideologically incoherent alliance that runs from the left opposing the expansion of solutions to strong right-wing politicians like Mr. Bennett. Bennett supporting the construction of settlements throughout the occupied West Bank.

The bloc joined for a single issue the need to remove Mr. Netanyahu but the government has quickly proven harder work. Prior to taking office, the leaders of the eight-party coalition promised to focus on the policies that united them, such as infrastructure and the economy, and to avoid third railway issues such as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. To some extent, the government has kept that promise: Mr Bennett and other government ministers presented a united front this week in their response to a sudden increase in coronavirus cases. They have moved quickly to strengthen ties with the Biden administration, have filled dozens of senior Civil Service positions and agreed to launch an investigation into a catastrophe at a religious site that killed 45 people in April. But the Palestinian cause and the 54-year occupation of the West Bank have already made it impossible to break away from the day-to-day business of running an Israeli government.

Mr Bennetts’ government is trying to find a majority to extend a law of 2003 which effectively prohibits the granting of citizenship to Palestinians marrying Israeli citizens. Under previous governments, the law has been extended every year without drama, but this year its extension is in jeopardy because Arabs and left-wing coalition members oppose it. This split has given Mr Netanyahu’s party, Likud, an opportunity: Likud has withdrawn its support for the bill, despite always supporting it. By allowing him to fail, Likud hopes to embarrass Mr. Bennett emphasizing how his government relies on Arabs and the left.

Mr Netanyahu had previously set another trap for the Bennett government, setting his last week in office to allow far-right activists to schedule a provocative march on the second day of Mr Bennett’s term. Bennetts. Mr Bennetts’ government allowed the march to take place, prompting a furious response from left-wing members of his coalition and testing the unity of governments. Disputes also arise over the issue of improving housing rights for Palestinian citizens of Israel. And a discussion about apartheid allegations in Israel, co-hosted by a member of the left-wing coalition in the Israeli Parliament on Tuesday, highlighted the huge ideology gap within the governing bloc.

The opposition is sniffing to find issues that will embarrass the government and create rifts within it, said Tamar Hermann, a political science professor at the Open University of Israel. They are constantly searching for a speaker to get behind her wheel. One of the most pressing issues for the coalition is the settlement in Jabal Subeih, a hill near Nablus on the North West Coast. Mr. Lapid, the foreign minister, wants to continue with the expulsion, while a member of the party Mr. Bennetts, Nir Orbach, visited the site on Thursday to show solidarity with its residents. The settlers set up several tents there on May 3, naming the new village after Evyatar Borovski, a settler killed by a Palestinian in 2013.

The settlement expanded extremely quickly and now includes about 50 bungalows, several tarmac streets, each with its own road sign, as well as a Wi-Fi network, a synagogue, an electricity generator, and a water storage system.

Solution leaders say they are only acting on their own initiative and have only received funding from multiple sources. But the site was quickly instrumentalized by Likud, who sent representatives to Evyatar to raise its profile and try to turn it into a wedge issue for the new government. The West Bank was occupied by Israel in 1967, and most of the world considers all Jewish settlements there illegal under international law. However, most settlers live in settlements permitted under Israeli law. Understand developments in Israeli politics Key figures . The key players in the latest turn in Israeli politics have very different agendas but a common goal. Naftali Bennett, who leads a small right-wing party, and Yair Lapid, the centrist leader of the Israeli opposition, have joined forces to form a diversified coalition to oust Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister. The range of ideals. Stretching Israel’s fragmented political spectrum from left to right and relying on the support of a small Arab, Islamic party, the coalition, called the change of government by supporters, is likely to mark a profound change for Israel. . A Common Goal. After stalling the stalemate that led to four endless elections in two years, and an even longer period of polarizing government policy and paralysis, coalition architects have vowed to get Israel back on track. An uncertain future. Parliament has yet to ratify the fragile agreement in a vote of confidence in the coming days. But even if it does, it remains unclear how much change the government can bring to Israel because some of the parties involved have little in common other than hostility to Mr. Netanyahu.

But Evyatar, built without permission by the state of Israel, is illegal under Israeli law. Mr. Bennett said in 2012 that he would consider it unconscious to expel any colony to the West Bank and that he would refuse a military order to do so. The matter can ultimately be decided by the Supreme Court. The government’s approval of the eviction will anger Mr. Bennetts supporters, who believe the West Bank settlements are essential to Israel’s security and, for many, that the territory was among the lands promised to the Jews by God.

Forbiddens is forbidden for him to touch this memorial site, said Mr. Borovski’s widow, Sofia, who now lives part of the week in the settlement. If they remove the community, she added, it would be like killing my husband again.

The office of Mr. Bennetts declined to comment. The view from the other side of the valley, in the Palestinian village of Beita, was very different. Pointing from an olive grove coming down from the new settlement, a retired farmer said he helped his father plant its trees in the 1960s, before Israel seized the land from Jordan. I can not forget my father, digging the ground, pouring sweat in his face, said the farmer, Mohammed Khabeisa, 68. This memory raises a fire inside me when I see those dogs up on that hill. The Mr. Khabeisas family is one of 17 who say they have owned land in their place of residence for generations. Twenty-two other families claim adjacent land that has been blocked by soldiers defending the settlers. None of them have deeds to prove ownership, and Israeli military officials have said it is not clear who owns the land.

The government department overseeing the civilian aspects of the occupation has acknowledged that at least five families, including Mr. Khabeisas, paid the land tax on plots in the hill area during the 1930s, before Jordan took control of the territory, although the exact location of those plots was unclear. Anger at taking over the settlers has led to daily protests and marches by Palestinian villagers, farmers and their supporters. They threw stones at soldiers blocking the entrance to the hill, burned tires in the surrounding valleys and laser pens aimed at the settlement overnight, in an attempt to force the settlers to leave. Palestinian officials say at least four Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers by direct fire during the protests and hundreds injured. Mr Khabeisa has a fresh scar on his left knee after an Israeli soldier fired a tear gas canister at him during a protest in early June, he said, hitting him at a short distance.

For Palestinians like Mr. Khabeisa, the question of whether or not Mr. Bennett will support the destruction of settlements means little in the long run. They see the settlers, the soldiers, mr. Bennett and Mr. Netanyahu as eventually part of the same system that has gradually taken control of more and more land in the West Bank since 1967. Every government has the same goal, said Mr. Khabeisa. Land seizure.

