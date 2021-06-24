Her biggest hobby: Germany offers Blinken a hurried welcome





BERLIN Foreign leaders often deceive indifference to change in American governments. But during his two-day visit to the German capital, the long-awaited Secretary of State Antony J. Blinkens did very little to mask their relief during the end of the Trump era and the renewal of American ties with Germany. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas was practically rushing to a joint appearance with his counterpart in an elegant beer garden in Berlin on Thursday, recalling his first conversation with Mr. Blinken after he became secretary of state. At the end of the call, he said, I could not help myself saying, Tony, I still have to get used to the fact that I can talk to the US Secretary of State and always be of the same opinion because different in advance. Germany, said Mr. Maas, it is very happy that the United States is on our side again. Then, after explaining the global import of that shift, Mr. Maas, a tall glass of beer in front of him, paused.

It’s even more fun, he added. The day before, standing next to Mr. Blinken, outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel, also seemed relieved. “We are pleased that the United States, to quote US President Joe Biden, is back on the international, multilateral stage,” Merkel said. She and President Biden, she said, have been able to agree on a common approach to global problems. This rarely happened to Germany when it came to President Donald J. Trump. And so Mr Blinkens’s visit underscored German happiness in the departure of an American president who took an antagonistic approach to Germany, a European power plant and NATO’s main ally, calling him an economic competitor and free rider under the umbrella. of America’s defense. Following the resignation of Mr. Trumps’s ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, even a member of the party Mrs. Merkel said that Mr. Grenell had acted as the representative of a hostile power.

Mr Blinken made it clear that those days were over. “I think it is fair to say that the United States has no better partner, no better friend in the world than Germany,” he told Mr Maas during a joint appearance at the German Foreign Ministry on Wednesday. words that met in Berlin with a mixture of pleasure and pride.

Mr Blinkens’s visit followed a few days after President Bidens’s first trip to Europe as president, during which he announced the return of the role of America ‘s traditional transatlantic leadership. Mr Bidens’s itinerary did not include Germany, but he met twice with Ms Merkel at European leaders’ meetings and plans to host Ms Merkel at the White House next month. The new US government has extended a hand and we must understand it, said German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, before leaving for a visit to Washington on Wednesday, according to the German publication German wave. Behind the scenes, however, were not all happy hours and happy conversations. Mr Blinken and Mr Biden strongly oppose the completion of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, saying it would give Moscow leverage over Europe ‘s energy security and threaten Ukraine, which wins about $ 1 billion a year from an existing pipeline that Russia could eventually stop using. Mr Biden waived congressional sanctions on the Russian pipeline company and its German chief executive, effectively acknowledging an attempt to halt the project, which was more than 90 per cent completed at the time Mr Biden took office was not worth the cost to US-Germany relations. Now U.S. and German officials are discussing ways to mitigate any Russian advantages from the project, including trying to ensure the Kremlin cannot use gas as a coercive weapon against Ukraine or anyone else, as Mr Blinken told the Foreign Affairs Committee. Exterior of the Room earlier this month. None of the men would give more details on those talks. After hearing numerous questions on this topic during his presentation with Mr. Blinken, z. Maas smiled weakly.

Maybe we are able to save the world at large, but people would still ask us about Nord Stream 2, Mr Maas said. Well, well you have to accept it and live with it.

German officials celebrated America’s engagement at a conference Wednesday on the future of Libya in which Mr. Blinken and other State Department officials, including U.S. envoy to Libya Richard Norland, attended. The United States was a half-hearted participant in the first such conference, held in January 2020. Mr. Blinkens’s predecessor, Mike Pompeo, made a brief appearance at the event and left the country before it ended. On Wednesday, Mr. Maas said Wednesday that the Biden administration was very engaged in this dossier, adding, in an implied dig to the Trump team, much more active than we expected to expect in recent years. Libya is trying to find a stable and independent political base after years of civil war and military intervention by foreign powers including Egypt, Russia, Turkey and Egypt and the United Arab Emirates vying for influence after the 2011 overthrow. of its old dictator, Muammar al-Gaddafi. Wednesday’s conference, at which a group of nations reaffirmed previous calls for Libya to hold elections scheduled for December 24 and for all foreign forces to withdraw from the country, produced little on the path to new progress. A senior administration official, speaking in the background, said one obstacle was Turkey’s insistence that its military trainers be in the country legally under an agreement with a previous Libyan government. But U.S. officials hope a deal can be worked out in which several hundred mercenary fighters, each representing different factions in the countries’ recent war, can be repatriated as an initial confidence-building measure.

On Thursday morning, Mr. Blinken visited Berlin wandering the Memorial to the Killed Jews of Europe to commemorate the start of a joint German-American dialogue on Holocaust issues aimed at combating the rise of anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial.

We are helping to ensure that present and future generations learn about the Holocaust and learn from it, Mr Blinken said, telling the story of his late stepfather, Samuel Pisar, a survivor of a Nazi camp that was lost. his family in the Holocaust. The day ended with a joyful note as Mr Blinken and Mr Maas sat on benches under an outdoor umbrella, wearing jackets and ties, and while drinking beer received questions from current and former exchange program participants. U.S.-German education. (Mr. Blinken, who joked that he had taken a smaller glass upon request, seemed to be drinking only one sip.) A lifelong musician, Mr. Blinken recalled making a road trip to Hamburg while living in Paris as a teenager and ending up playing a makeshift concert series at a bar there with his rock band, the other members of which he called them talented, unlike me. Mr. Maas and Mr. Pompeo had civil relations, but it was clear that the German diplomat, born a year after Mr. Blinken, had a special chemistry with the new secretary of state. I’m very happy when I saw that you both look very, very good friends, observed a law student who asked a question. And that makes me hope for the future of German-American cooperation. Melissa Eddy contributed to reporting.

