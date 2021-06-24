Stay alert, Yogi directs officers to the Covids Delta-Plus variant





Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday demanded that special preparedness and care be launched in the country in view of the cases of the new Delta-Plus coronavirus variant appearing in several states in the country. Hold a meeting with the state expert committee for Covid and come up with a strategy to address the new variant. Start sample collections in UP districts that are closest to such states that have confirmed Delta-Plus cases, and then do the genome sequence in those samples, Yogi said. According to his statement, the state is barely 3 doses of lakh away from achieving the June target of administering a state with cropped doses and is likely to exceed the target as the state intends to deliver six loops every day until June 30th. The Prime Minister said this at the Covid-19 review summit and said that all necessary adjustments and equipment required for genome sorting should be arranged at Lucknows King Georges Medical University (KGMU). Yogi said that so far, the strategies that the state government had applied proved effective in controlling Covid-19 infection in the state and the policy of tracking, testing, treatment should continue effectively. Speaking about vaccination, Yogi said, Against the June government target of administering a dose of creme, the state has already administered 97 lakh strokes. Vaccination is an effective safety shield against Covid, so the inoculation campaign in the state must continue effectively, quickly and without interruption. From June 21 to 30, the state had targeted a minimum of six lakh strokes each day and then from July 1 at least 10 lakh doses per day. He said that in the last 24 hours, a total of 229 new cases of Covid were reported in the state, while 308 patients were recovered and discharged from hospitals, and only 3,552 cases are active across the state. He said Covid’s recovery rate was now 98.5% in the state.

